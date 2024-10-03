Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – How To Open Jabu-Jabu’s Den

Unlock the Jabul Waters Great Rift entrance in Echoes of Wisdom — here’s how to bring the Zora Clans together.

After the first dungeon in Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, you’ll be given two directions you can go — to Gerudo Desert or to the Jabul Waters region. If you choose to go east to the Jabul Waters, you’ll meet the Zora Clans and delve into a location called Jabu-Jabu’s Den. Before you can enter the actual dungeon, you’ll have to complete a quest for the two Zora Clans. We’ll walk you through the steps (and how to complete each mini-dungeon) in the full guide below. By the end, you’ll be able to explore the depths of the Jabul Waters dungeon and repair the great rift.

How To Open Lord Jabu-Jabu’s Den

Jabu-Jabu’s Den is located right where the Great Rift is marked on the map in the Jabul Waters region of Hyrule — you can reach the entrance by travelling east across the bridge from Seesyde Village, then taking the ramp up and north to the east of the ritual area. Follow the path up to reach the Great Rift.

To open the gate, you’ll need to talk to the Chief of the Zora River Clan and the Zora Sea Clan. There are two groups of Zora in the region, and we need to convince them both to work together. This is part of the main story quest ‘The Jabul Waters Rift’.

Visiting The River Clan

The River Clan is located north of Jabu-Jabu’s Den, at the village marked on the map near “Zora River” — their village is above water. Follow the path up to reach the Village Chief’s house at the top of the village.

Talk to the River Clan chief, and he’ll go to Crossflows Plaza south of Jabu-Jabu’s Den. The two chiefs aren’t getting along. After talking to the River Clan Chief, let’s go to the Sea Clan Chief.

Visiting The Sea Clan

The Sea Clan is found on an island to the southeast of Seesyde Village in the Jabul Waters region. The island has a large fishtail on dry land. Dive underwater to reach the cave entrance leading to their domain.

Enter the room at the top of the underwater village to talk to the chief. Talk to her and she’ll also leave for Crossflow Plaza. Now that both chiefs are there, go back.

Crossflows Plaza & Back To Zora River

Go to Crossflows Plaza and talk to both chiefs. The plaza is a set of stairs leading to a waterfall directly south of Jabu-Jabu’s Den. The two play completely out-of-sync. Lord Jabu-Jabu appears, then eats up both Chief attendants! To help them, chase after Lord Jabu-Jabu.

Go to River Zora Village to the north. As you enter, Lord Jabu-Jabu will roar. Enter the cave behind the wrecked house and go right to reach a rift. Enter the rift to go after Chief Dradd and the other lost Zora.

Completing Zora River Rift

This is another small rift. To fix this rift, we need to find five lost friends.

Rescue #1 : From the entrance, go left. Follow the water to a dead-end. The first rescue is in the small block of water.

: From the entrance, go left. Follow the water to a dead-end. The first rescue is in the small block of water. Rescue #2 : Next, go right and walk across the floating stone pillars to reach waterfalls. Swim up to the Octoroks and then drop down at the right waterfall. There’s a friend on the stone pillar.

: Next, go right and walk across the floating stone pillars to reach waterfalls. Swim up to the Octoroks and then drop down at the right waterfall. There’s a friend on the stone pillar. Rescue #3 : Continue up the path from the Octorok area to reach a cave entrance. Go inside the side-scrolling area — there are Bombfish here you can copy to blast open blocks. Get to the bottom-left corner of this room to find a breakable block and a friend.

: Continue up the path from the Octorok area to reach a cave entrance. Go inside the side-scrolling area — there are Bombfish here you can copy to blast open blocks. Get to the bottom-left corner of this room to find a breakable block and a friend. Rescue #4 : Defeat the rift creature on the left side of the same side-scrolling room to reveal the fourth rescue.

: Defeat the rift creature on the left side of the same side-scrolling room to reveal the fourth rescue. Rescue #5: Return to the entrance, then go up the ramp to follow the path up and behind the starting spawn point. Swim up to find Chief Dradd. To the left, there’s another friend to rescue.

Save them all to mend the rift and rescue the Chief of the River Zora. You’ll earn power for Tri and x2 Might Crystals for completing this small rift. After finishing this rift, travel down to Zora Cove.

Zora Cove Cave

Return to Zora Cove, the domain of the Sea Zora, and swim east toward a small island. You’ll hear Dradd making noise. Climb onto the island and he’ll ask for Zelda’s help saving Zora trapped in a cave.

To enter the cave , dive into the water on the right side of the small island. Swim down, then enter the cave entrance. Inside the side-scrolling area, swim down into the darkness of the water. Use the bubbles to replenish Zelda’s oxygen!

, dive into the water on the right side of the small island. Swim down, then enter the cave entrance. Inside the side-scrolling area, swim down into the darkness of the water. Use the bubbles to replenish Zelda’s oxygen! Touch the glowing reef to light up the darkness and stay close to the bubbles. You’ll encounter a Level 2 Tangler down here. Defeat it and learn the echo — these Tanglers have lights on their heads so you can see the way forward.

Swim left and up to exit the side-scrolling room. Inside the cave you’ll find Kushara, but the exit is blocked by a giant boulder. Move the boulder with Bind so Kushara and the child Zora can escape.

Jabu-Jabu’s Den

Complete both tasks, then return to Jabu-Jabu’s Den. The altars are destroyed — Zelda can help by removing the dark-colored stones with Bind. Remove the large debris on the right.

Repair The Altars: On the left, remove the small rock, then move the yellow altar piece to the bottom-right corner of the altar. The left side is in the water on the left of the den. Dive into the water and use bind to collect the left side, then place it on the missing section of the altar.

With both altars repaired, the Chiefs can play their music. After a short musical recital, the den door will finally open, and Zelda will be able to access the dungeon for this region.