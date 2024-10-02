Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – Where To Find All Three Zols

Get three types of Zol to impress a kid in Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

There are three types of Zol enemies — weird little green slimes with different elemental powers — and you’ll need them all to complete the ‘A Curious Child‘ side-quest in Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. The kid in Hyrule Castle Town wants to see all three and if you’re rushing through the story, you can easily miss out on two of them. There’s a handy location you can visit with all three Zols, and there are even more to find later, but for this quest you’ll only need to find three. Here’s how to collect them all.

A Curious Child | Side-Quest

A curious kid on the west side of the castle town has a request — they want to see a Zol. Remember back to all the monsters Zelda has learned so far.

Solution 1: Summon a Zol Echo for the kid to see. Zol are green blob-like creatures that you first encountered on Suthorn Beach at the start of the game. If you missed them, go back to Suthorn Beach to the west of Suthorn Village.

Next, the kid wants to see a Zol that lights up like a candle. Those are also common and found in a cave to the east of Suthorn Village.

Solution 2: Summon an Ignizol Echo. These are found in the Suthorn Ruins dungeon or in the first cave to the east of Suthorn Village — the one on the path to Suthorn Forest.

Finally, the kid will ask to see a Hydrazol. This is one you might not have found yet.

Solution 3 : To find the last Zol — Hydrazol go to Seesyde Village to the east of Hyrule Castle. Follow the main road east and you won’t miss the village.

: To find the last Zol — Hydrazol go to Seesyde Village to the east of Hyrule Castle. Follow the main road east and you won’t miss the village. From the village, travel southwest on the water, staying near the upper edge of the sea. There’s a small cave southwest of the village that’s guarded by a Zol.

Go inside and you’ll find all three types of Zol. Defeat the Hydrazol near the ladder leading down to permanently learn it.

Heart Piece: There’s also a Heart Piece in this cave. In the room with the four fire braziers, put all four out with Hydrazol to unlock the Heart Piece door.

Return to the NPC in Hyrule Castle Town and summon a Hydrozol near the water fountain. Lift it up and walk into the fountain to make it grow huge in the water, then Lift it up and drop it down near the kid.

REWARD: For completing the quest, you’ll earn a Might Crystal.

This quest gets you all three Zol types — and even if that’s all you get for completing this quest, getting all the Zol is worth it. You can now start fires and put them out. Very useful for solving puzzles.