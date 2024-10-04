Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – How To Beat Imposter Jabu-Jabu | Jabul Ruins Boss

Before Zelda can enter the Jabul Ruins dungeon in Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, you’ll need to take care of the rampaged Jabu-Jabu. This is another Imposter, like Link, so don’t feel bad about feeding this regal fish all the bombs you can summon. Jabu-Jabu is a quick boss battle at the end of the Jabu-Jabu’s Den quest and appears after unlocking the doors with the two Zora Clan Chieftains. If you haven’t completed that quest yet, learn how to finish all the steps here.

More Echoes of Wisdom guides:

Suthorn Ruins Dungeon Guide | Imposter Link Boss | Seismic Talus Boss | Hyrule Castle Dungeon Escape | Defeating Suthorn Beach Monsters | Fairy Bottle Location | Great Fairy Location | Bind Tips & Tricks | Horse Mount Guide | Suthorn Prairie Side-Quests | How To Get Bombfish | Eastern Temple Guide

TRENDING Rumor: GTA 6 Internally Delayed To 2026, Jason Schreier Cannot Confirm Or Deny (Yet) There’s a sizzling rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 that people really don’t want to be true. Read More

Boss: Imposter Jabu-Jabu

Lord Jabu-Jabu is guarding the entrance to the Great Rift in the Jabul Waters region. After completing the quest to unlock the gate into Jabu-Jabu’s Den, approaching the Imposter will initiate a boss fight.

Where To Get Bombfish: Jabu-Jabu is a fish, so we’ll need water-based echoes to fight. Make sure to unlock the Bombfish Echo before entering this boss fight. The Bombfish is located in a cave nearby in Zora River. The Bombfish is also encountered during the quest to unlock Jabu-Jabu’s Den. If you don’t have the Bombfish yet, check the cave northwest from the Jabu-Jabu’s Den entrance, south of the Zora River Clan village. It makes this fight a lot easier.

Jabu-Jabu cycles through three actions. First, it spits out new debris and enemies — this can include fresh hearts to collect. Summon a fish to fight the enemies. Second, Jabu-Jabu makes a half-circle swim around the arena and chews up anything in its way. It will destroy echoes and whatever platforms and wooden objects it spit out.

Finally, Jabu-Jabbu sucks up everything. Summon a Bombfish before the third action and it will swallow the bomb. Swallowing the bomb stuns Jabu-Jabu for a moment. Transform into Swordfighter Form and attack! The boss will also always drop energy for Swordfighter form after stunning it.

NOTE: To avoid getting sucked up, jump out of the water and press [R] to spin. Both of these movement abilities give Zelda extra speed — enough to avoid getting eaten.

Deal enough damage and Jabu-Jabu becomes more aggressive in Phase 2, but it doesn’t change its pattern. Defeat both phases to save the Zora and unlock the path to the Jabul Waters Great Rift.