Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – Ganon Boss Guide

Beat up Ganon yet again at the end of the Hyrule Castle Dungeon.

Before you can complete the Hyrule Castle Dungeon, Zelda will need to go through Ganon. The big blue pig demon is back and he’s the most difficult boss of Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom so far. He has four phases and becomes increasingly difficult, so bring a few health potions before entering the boss fight arena. Remember, you can leave the dungeon and re-enter at any time with the warp points. Use those to return to town, mix a few milk smoothies and make this boss a whole lot easier.

Ganon | Boss Guide

Ganon has shown himself early! The blue pig demon uses a giant axe to blow Zelda away and guard himself against attacks. While the wind is blowing, your arrows in Swordfighter Mode won’t hit Ganon.

Phase 1: During this simple phase, Ganon switches between two attacks. He stands still spinning his axe to defend himself, then teleports and lunges forward with an axe attack. You can summon a Darknut Lv. 2 or Trooper to attack Ganon while he’s standing still and spinning his axe — he’ll always face Zelda, so any other attacks will be ignored.

Swap to Swordfighter when Ganon lunges and attack him — or just summon echoes and target so they’ll attack faster. Either way, the first Phase will end quickly.

Phase 2: In this phase, Ganon will throw his axe. Grab it with Bind while its spinning and move it into Ganon to stun him for a period of time. While stunned, swap to Swordfighter Mode and go all out.

Phase 3: Next, Ganon summons a giant energy ball. When the tracking explosive ball moves toward Zelda, swap to Swordfighter Mode and attack the ball. It will bounce back — but Ganon will try to knock it back at Zelda. Volley it back at Ganon over and over until it breaks through and hits him. This will stun Ganon for a good period of time, giving you a chance to deal a lot of damage.

Phase 4: In the final phase, Ganon goes all out and uses all his attacks. To recharge Swordfighter Mode, dodge the fire bird projectiles he summons. Each that hits a wall will drop energy. Collect it and prepare for the energy ball — you’ll need a lot more room to successfully volley it back, so stand far away from him before attempting this.

Between attacks, Ganon will also throw his axe. You can use the Phase 2 trick and grab it with Bind then hit him, stunning him and leaving him vulnerable. Deal enough damage to finally defeat Ganon.