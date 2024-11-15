Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – How To Complete All Dampé Side-Quests

W

Unlock powerful new summons in Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom with Automatons. These additional robotic creatures give Zelda an edge in any fight. They’re often unique and much more powerful than regular echoes. There are only six of these special summons in the game, and you can only summon one at a time — but they’re all worth unlocking. They don’t cost any Tri energy to call out either, so you’re free to add them to your little army in any scenario without worrying about wasting your summoning power.

Before you can begin the Automaton side-quest series, you’ll need to finish the Hyrule Castle Dungeon and defeat the Ganon Boss. That completes the first half of your adventure, but there’s a whole second half to complete.

Side-Quest #1: Automaton Engineer Dampé!

The first Automaton side-quest appears after completing the Hyrule Castle Dungeon — travel to the field to the west of Hyrule Castle. Near Hyrule Ranch, you’ll find Dampé. The cutscene will start automatically — defeat the bird and then travel to Dampé’s house. It will automatically be marked on your map.

Dampé will request inspiration. To inspire him, you need to bring him two echoes and place them on the pad in his room. For every quest step, bringing the two correct echoes will unlock a new Automaton. These are special summons that don’t cost Tri energy. Hold [D-Pad Left] to summon an Automaton — there are six total.

Echo #1 : Tektite

: Tektite Echo #2: Mothula

Tektites are commonly found near water. Many can be found near Zora River in the Jabul Waters region. You can also find more in Hyrule Field, anywhere near water. They’re one-eyed creatures that hop around.

Mothula are found are flying critters acquired in the Gerudo Sanctum dungeon. They shoot flame when they launch themselves forward.

Automaton Unlock: Techtite

Side-Quest #2: Explosions Galore

All future side-quests follow the same general steps. Return to Dampé and he’ll request to see more creatures. Bring him the correct creatures and he’ll design a new Automaton for Zelda.

Echo #1 : Octorok

: Octorok Echo #2: Firework

Octoroks are common creatures that shoot rocks from the water. They’re found as early as the Suthorn Prairie, and many are encountered in the Jabul Waters / Zora River area.

Fireworks are trickier to acquire. Instead of a monster, Dampé wants to see explosions. To get the Fireworks Echo, find the Fireworks Engineer in Goron City. Talk to him and complete his side-quest (The Fireworks Artist) to unlock the Fireworks Echo. This is the only way to get it.

Automaton Unlock: Tocktorok

Side-Quest #3: Performance Artist!

Return to Dampé to begin his new creation.

Echo #1 : Zol

: Zol Echo #2: Prismatic Music Box

Zol are incredibly common enemies. They’re green blobs — you’ll face them as your first enemies on Suthorn Beach and they’re found anywhere easy enemies are located.

The Prismatic Music Box is going to be a little tougher. This is a reward for completing Horse Racing activities at Hyrule Ranch. To do this, you’ll need to unlock Zelda’s horse — go to Hyrule Ranch at any time and finish the quest Runaway Horse. After completing Hyrule Castle Dungeon, talk to Impa in the throne room to complete Impa’s Gift. After that, the Horse Racing activity will be available at Hyrule Ranch. Complete the Middle Course to unlock this Echo.

Automaton Unlocked: Gizmol

Side-Quest #4: Endless Stomach

Dampé has another request for you at his house.

Echo #1 : Deku Baba

: Deku Baba Echo #2: Steel Trap

Deku Baba is a common enemy — they’re Pirahna Plants for Zelda. These plants have big biting mouths. They’re found in the Suthorn Ruins dungeon if you missed them.

The Steel Trap echo is a reward for completing the Acorn Gathering mini-game in west Hyrule Field, south of Kakariko Village. There’s a brown mountain area with a guy challenging you to collect Acorns under the time limit. Complete his challenge in less than 60 seconds to earn the Steel Trap — this is much easier after acquiring echoes like the Water block.

Automaton Unlocked: High-Teku Baba

Side-Quest #5: Chop ‘Em In Two!

Get a real warrior to protect Zelda in this fourth side-quest at Dampé’s house.

Echo #1 : Sword Moblin

: Sword Moblin Echo #2: Heirloom Katana

The Sword Moblin is another common enemy you’ll encounter in Hyrule Field — they’re in every region of the game, and any level of Sword Moblin will work here. You’ll often find them in small camps. You can’t miss them.

The Heirloom Katana is another special echo you’ll only get by completing side-quests. Go to the Slumber Dojo in Kakariko Village — complete six combat challenges to earn the sword.

Automaton Unlocked: Roboblin

Side-Quest #6: Get Rich Quick!

This is a more lucrative automaton, and once again you’ll need a rare echo to build it.

Echo #1 : Crow

: Crow Echo #2: Golden Fan

The Crow can be found in Hyrule Field near Hyrule Ranch — go back to where you first encountered Dampé and you’ll find a crow.

Return to the Gerudo Desert to unlock the Golden Fan. At the small Oasis settlement, complete the Radiant difficulty of the Mango Rush mini game. That’s the second difficulty above standard. Complete those two challenges to earn the Golden Fan.

Automaton Unlocked: Goldfinch

And that’s all six Automatons unlocked! Enjoy your new fighting power — and the ability to collect a lot of Rupees with your Goldfinch.