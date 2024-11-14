Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – Hyrule Castle Dungeon Guide

W

After finishing the first three dungeons in Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, it’s time for Zelda to return to Hyrule Castle and rescue her father. The King is trapped in a rift, and you’ll need to infiltrate Hyrule Castle all over again — there are blighted guards that you’ll need to sneak past, just like at the beginning of the game. There’s a lot to find (and miss) in the Hyrule Castle Dungeon, so if you’re struggling on any section, check out the full guide below for step-by-step instructions for every encounter and puzzle.

Hyrule Castle Town Dungeon Guide

The dungeon begins right after completing the Gerudo Dungeon and Zora Dungeon — return to Lueburry’s House when the two Great Rifts are closed and the characters you’ve saved will go back to Hyrule Castle Town.

Go to the castle and monsters will invade the town as the rift expands. Go to the upper-left corner of (what’s left) of the town and hop inside the well. The Rift Entrance is down below.

Entering The Rift

The rift is a straightforward path leads to the dungeon entrance. Jump the gaps and travel through the town chunks floating to the right, then up and left to the courtyard. There are multiple tough enemies in your path, including Darknuts.

TIP: To easily defeat Darknuts, use the Bind ability and drop them off the ledges.

Going up from the courtyard, you’ll encounter a Waypoint and a buried treasure. You can also use Bind to pull the chest out of the ground. Swim up and use Water Blocks to access the inside of the Hyrule Castle dungeon.

Hyrule Castle Dungeon 1F

Use the Waypoint in the entrance lobby, then enter the room to the north. Defeat the Darknut Lv. 2 and collect its echo. There are four doors on the sides of the hall and a large door at the end — but there are only two doors we can use. Go through the open door in the back-right to check out Zelda’s ruined room.

When you’re ready, go through the large door at the end of the hall. In the throne room, you’ll encounter the stilled King of Hyrule. There’s nothing we can do here.

To progress, move the throne with Bind out of the way to reveal a hidden ladder leading down. That’s where the real dungeon is located.

Hyrule Castle Dungeon B1

Downstairs, you’ll encounter spectral guards. After passing through the side room, use Bind on the large wall to pull it open and enter the guarded passage. Blighted versions of guards now patrol the halls and just like before, Zelda needs to sneak past them.

TIP: Use tall echoes like Wooden Boxes to block the guard vision path or block them in entirely. If they’re blocked in a dead end, they can’t chase you or see you.

If you’re caught, Zelda will be transported to a combat arena where she’ll be forced to defeat enemies. Take out the bad guys and a portal will appear that leads to the start of the section.

Use Beds to cross gaps and climb onto the raised sections, then use Bind on the patted trees to block paths. Keep going right — and don’t forget you can use Bind on anything except for the guards chasing you. Block their vision whenever you can. At the end, climb above the last two guards, then use Old Beds to create a bridge directly over the last guard leading into the old prison where we first started the game.

Inside the cell, you’ll find Impa and a note. At the end of the path, you’ll reach another ladder leading down.

Hyrule Castle Dungeon B2

In the side-room, you’ll encounter a trio of Darknuts. Defeat them and progress through the rest of the room — there are lots more enemies and three treasure chests with ingredients inside. On the other side, you’ll reach floor B2.

Four Braziers Puzzle: In the first room of B2, there are four unlit braziers we need to light up. Summon Ignizol to light these — lets cover how to light all four.

Brazier #3 : The first we want to light is the third in order from the entrance. It’s to the right of the exit door. Simply climb the ladder and summon an Ignizol.

: The first we want to light is the third in order from the entrance. It’s to the right of the exit door. Simply climb the ladder and summon an Ignizol. Brazier #2 : This one is across a gap to the left. Either cross the gap or hold down [Y] to summon one further away. Then use Bing to move it into place.

: This one is across a gap to the left. Either cross the gap or hold down [Y] to summon one further away. Then use Bing to move it into place. Brazier #4 : On the right side, hold [Y] to summon an Ignizol on the small platform. Use Bind to grab it and move it to the brazier to the north.

: On the right side, hold [Y] to summon an Ignizol on the small platform. Use Bind to grab it and move it to the brazier to the north. Brazier #1: Hold [Y] to summon Ignizol through the metal bars and then use bind to move it into the brazier.

Through the north room, use Swordfighter Mode and shoot the gust blowing enemy with arrows to learn the Gustmaster echo. The others you can drop into the bottomless pit. To the north, you’ll reach a Gustmaster you can stand on top of. Do it — while the air is blowing, Zelda will be suspended in air and able to cross gaps as long as she doesn’t float too far away from the Gustmaster.

Go north until you reach three Ignizol. There’s a tall spot — perfect for playing a Gustmaster. The wind blows out their fires, making them much easier to deal with. There’s also a door to the right.

Dungeon Map: From the three Ignizols, go right through the door and place a Gustmaster in the center of the sand piles. The wind will reveal the location a buried treasure. Pull it out and open it to get a dungeon map.

Up north, use another Gustmaster you place to glide over the gap and reach the Boss Door. We still need the key and there are two directions to go — left and right.

Boss Door – Left Path

To the left of the boss door, you’ll enter a large underwater side-room. Use Tangler to light the way and watch for bubbles to fill Zelda’s oxygen meter.

Optional Treasure: In the bottom-left corner of the dark underwater side-room, there’s a chest that contains 100 rupees.

To exit, go to the upper-left side of the room. You can access this area from a path on the left side, in about the center of the room. The area is like a dark maze, but if you have the map, it will show the way forward.

Stealth Room: Up top, you’ll reach another large stealth room with patrolling spectral guards. You’ll need to sneak past them and grab the chest — if you catch you, you’ll teleport into a combat arena and be forced to defeat monsters before you can try again.

On the right side of the room, there’s a pillar with a button. To make getting the treasure easier, go to the far-right side, climb the ladder, then create a bridge of Old Beds to the button. Press it to make the chest spawn, then use four more Old Beds to create a bridge directly over the chest.

Drop down to the chest to collect the Small Key.

Boss Door – Right Path

With the Small Key, we’re ready to go right. The right path has a patch of sand where enemies spawn — go south on the sand to find a locked key door.

Use it, then cross through the side room. Use the Gustmaster to glide over the gap. If you drop down, use Spintula or Crawltula to climb up and out. At the top, you’ll reach a combat room against a Ball-and-Chain Trooper! Defeat the armored knight to gain a new echo.

Past the trooper, you’ll find a treasure room.

Big Key Room: The Big Key is located in the giant chest past the Ball-and-Chain Trooper. In addition to the big key, you’ll also find two more chests. The left chest has the Frog Ring — which doubles the height of Zelda’s jump. The right chest has a Golden Egg.

Grab the Big Key and head back to the Boss Door to complete the dungeon.

Optional Chest: On the right side, look on the back-right wall of the sandy area. There’s a cracked spot you can smash. Place a Bombfish on a pile of objects to blow open the crack in the wall. Use Bind to move the boulders to create a larger spot for the Bombfish. The chest inside contains x50 rupees.

Ganon | Boss Guide

The boss is a surprise — it’s Ganon! Or it’s an Echo of Ganon. This is the longest boss yet. Ganon has multiple phases of attacks that can be surprisingly difficult to dodge. If you’re struggling to find a chance to attack Ganon, check out our full boss guide here.

Reward: You’ll earn a full Heart Container for defeating Ganon. Tri will also reach Level 5 — making even more echoes cheaper to summon. You’ll also earn x5 Might Crystals.

And that’s it! Completing the dungeon, Zelda will rescue her father and rescue the kingdom. Three more dungeons will unlock all around Hyrule — complete them all to unlock the final dungeon and save Link once and for all. We’re heading into the final stretch of Echoes of Wisdom.