Nintendo Fixed One Annoying Issue With Their New Switch 2 Pro Controller

April has been dominated by Nintendo Switch 2 related news. We knew early this year that we would get a special Nintendo Direct presentation this month dedicated to the new console. While we learned a lot about the console hardware and some of the games coming, new details are still finding their way out online. For instance, we just learned about a small adjustment to the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller that might make it more appealing.

Thanks to the folks over at Nintendo Everything, we’re finding out today about the charge time for the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller. It looks like this new controller will have a significantly faster charge time than the original Pro Controller. That could be a real game changer for some players who like the idea of having a controller capable of spending more time gaming and less time tethered to a charging cable.

It’s reported that the new Switch 2 Pro Controller will charge in about 3.5 hours. That cuts it down to about half the time required for the original Switch Pro Controller. It’s also noted to feature a 1070 mAh battery that could get you about 40 hours of gameplay. That’s, of course, hard to pinpoint exactly, as it will depend on your usage.

Of course, there are some other benefits to picking up the new Pro Controller. For instance, it will come with a 3.5MM jack, and another big component is the programmable rear buttons, which can potentially play a big role in how you game.

In other recent news about the Nintendo Switch 2, we learned that players could use USB keyboards on the console, which might make it perfect for using the new mouse functionality of the Joy-Con. Likewise, those in the United States recently learned when you can expect the Switch 2 pre-orders to open up.