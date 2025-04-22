Rumor: PlayStation Portable Will Require PS5 Game Patches

There is never any shortage of video game rumors, supposed leaks, and speculation. We’re not too far off from starting to hear news on the next-generation console platforms. However, that hasn’t stopped a slew of supposed rumors and leaks popping up today about what to expect. One of those rumors that has gained traction is a next-generation PlayStation Portable.

Sony might have dialed things back when it came to portable gaming after the PlayStation Portable and PlayStation Vita. Recently, A new rumor has surfaced that the PlayStation 6 will be released alongside a portable alternative. The folks over at Sony might be releasing a next-gen PSP device. Of course, don’t take this news as anything more than a rumor right now.

One of the voices claiming a PlayStation Portable is coming, KeplerL2, has released a new statement online. Thanks to MP1ST, we’re finding out that KeplerL2 stated in a Neogaf forum that he believes the new PSP will be able to run PlayStation 5 games. However, in past rumors, it’s believed that the device won’t run as powerful as the PlayStation 5.

So, while the games might run on the device, KeplerL2 said that performance might depend on whether they are patched. With portable handheld gaming devices becoming increasingly popular lately, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Sony throw its own device into the market again.

Of course, as noted earlier, this is nothing more than a rumor right now. We don’t know anything official right now about the PlayStation 6. However, a former PlayStation executive did make some suggestions this year. For instance, Yoshida Shuhei noted that the PS6 can’t just focus on graphics. Likewise, they feel the console could be ready for a release in 2028.

Meanwhile, another former Sony CEO stated that when the PlayStation 6 is released, it will still retain a disc drive. So, for now, we’ll have to wait for Sony to start revealing what they have in store for the next generation.