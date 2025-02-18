Shuhei Yoshida Feels The PS6 Could Release In 2028

It seems like yesterday that these latest-generation consoles launched into the marketplace. But now we’re here talking about what’s next. We’re still a few years out from a new console release from the folks at PlayStation and Xbox. However, Shuhei Yoshida recently commented on how 2028 feels right for the next PlayStation console in the marketplace.

Shuhei Yoshida should sound familiar to you if you’re a PlayStation fan. But if it doesn’t ring a bell, this is a PlayStation veteran, as he was involved with the company for decades. He even served as the president of SIE Worldwide Studios for a time. However, since then, Yoshida has left Sony and has recently been taking on interviews about his time with the company.

One of those interviews was with Venture Beat, during which the topic of console generation life cycles came up. During the conversation, Shuhei Yoshida noted that console generation cycles have been getting longer, and they feel 2028 would be a good year to see the next PlayStation console release. That said, they admitted they have no knowledge of the upcoming PS6 console.

Right, it’s getting longer. The last cycle was seven years. If it’s seven years, we’ll see a new one in 2027. I have no information about the next PlayStation, but it feels a bit too early for me to say. The PS5 generation was slowed down because of manufacturing issues. If the next PlayStation comes out in 2028, that feels right to me. Microsoft had their leak about a 2028 plan. Maybe both of them will come out then. There are diminishing returns from the semiconductors. – Shuhei Yoshida

So, we could see a few more years of strong support for the PlayStation 5 before the focus turns toward the next console. Just what that next console will offer to persuade fans to make the jump will remain a mystery for now, as we don’t anticipate any news on its successor.

But that doesn’t mean there’s not already work being done for the next generation. This next generation should also have an easier time making the jump from manufacturing to store shelves. If you recall, both Sony and Microsoft had to overcome some obstacles due to the pandemic that hit the world when they launched the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 consoles.

As mentioned, Shuhei Yoshida has been reflecting on this time with Sony. Recently, he commented on the previous WiLD game project that PlayStation attempted to get off the ground. You can learn more about his time working on that project right here.