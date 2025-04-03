Former PlayStation Executive Suggests PS6 Can’t Just Focus On Graphics

It’s hard to imagine that we might start looking toward the next-generation consoles. But plenty of hype is already building up about what console manufacturers like Sony will bring. According to one former SIE executive, Sony’s thought process regarding the PS6 should change.

We don’t know what to expect from the PlayStation 6 quite yet. Regardless, there’s still hype about what this next console could bring. For years, the latest generation of consoles typically brought advancements in graphics. Each console made a leap, providing players with newer, cutting-edge visuals and opening up the possibilities for developers.

However, we’re not seeing as much of a big jump in visuals lately. Speaking on the PlayStation 5, Shuhei Yoshida noted that there was more of a focus on speed. For those unaware, Shuhei Yoshida is a former PlayStation SIE Worldwide Studios president from 2008 to 2019. Now that he’s left Sony, the former executive has expressed his thoughts on what Sony should do.

Speaking to AV Watch, which was translated by Automaton-Media, Yoshida discussed how consumers want faster loading times. That’s true across the board, from game consoles to smartphones. However, when comparing the PlayStation 5 to the PlayStation 5 Pro, the jump in visuals was not as noticeable.

In the transition between the PS5 and PS5 Pro, ray tracing improved greatly, and while improving graphics quality is important, it’s hard to tell the difference. Up until now, the DNA of the PlayStation has relied on values such as cutting-edge graphics. It is of course, necessary to offer top of the line graphics to players who seek them. But in order to maintain popularity among a broad user base, [SIE] will have to change its way of thinking. – Shuhei Yoshida

Likewise, Yoshida noted that to remain popular, Sony should change its way of thinking. So we might see something slightly different with the PS6 instead of just a push to raise visuals. After all, when visuals continue to increase, there are typically a few obstacles ahead of developers.

Sure, we love seeing incredible visuals in video games, and I’m sure developers enjoy raising the bar in this department. However, doing so means longer development times and more resources being poured into the project. That ultimately makes it risky, as a failed game project could really hurt or even tank a studio.

We’re still waiting to hear some official news on the PlayStation 6. In a previous interview, Yoshida noted that he believes we could see the PS6 in 2028. Meanwhile, in another interview, he opened up about the canceled live service project Naughty Dog had been working on.