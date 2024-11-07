Dragon Age: The Veilguard – How To Farm Infinite Loot & Gold

We’re always looking for tricks to make grinding for the best possible loot a little easier, and players just discovered an amazing way to grind in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. If you’re looking for an infinite supply of easy loot and a whole lot of gold, you can try grinding a very specific spot in the early game. This discovery comes from Redditor Inevitable_Bat7980 — all you need to do is find a whole bunch of breakables and start smashing.

It’s one of the easiest tricks in the world, but it’ll get you an insane amount of loot. And that’s before you even level up your Caretaker’s Workshop. Level that up and you’ll be swimming in amazing loot you can keep or sell for a giant profit.

There’s a lot more to discover in Dragon Age: The Veilguard — check out how to get the secret post-credits cutscene, how to get the best ending and how to get the worst.

Gold & Loot Farming Guide

To farm infinite loot in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, all you have to do is smash containers or other breakables. Vases are just one type of container you can smash for a small drop of gold and loot. In the right location, you can farm an easy infinite supply with very little effort. There’s a spot in Dock Town, right in the center of the northeast section of town, with a large stockpile of breakable objects you can farm over and over. Every breakable seems to drop loot, so you can conceivably farm this spot for infinite gold by selling off your wares.

You’ll find this area right at the start of the game. You can use it to farm for loot early or wait until much, much later and farm for upgraded loot after enhancing your Caretaker’s Workshop. Here’s how it works.

Go to the location shown above in the northeast of Dock Town . This is an area with lots of breakable glass vases

in the northeast of . This is an area with lots of breakable glass vases Smash everything to collect your rewards. There are dozens of breakables here.

to collect your rewards. There are dozens of breakables here. Save your game and then reload . The breakables will all respawn.

. The breakables will all respawn. Repeat as often as you want for infinite rewards.

That’s seriously all you need to do. Smash stuff, reload and repeat. You’ll fill your inventory ridiculously fast and can start selling stuff to your factions for rewards.

This is currently one of the best ways to earn money and loot — even if you really don’t need to grind if you’re playing Dragon Age: The Veilguard on normal. Grinding can still be fun, and if you’re ever low on cash for that next armor set or need more materials for an upgrade, this is an easy way to skip the slow process of grinding in the open-world and just collect cash with very, very little effort.