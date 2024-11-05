BioWare Shares Some Of The Changes Coming To Dragon Age: The Veilguard

BioWare is gearing up to put out an update addressing issues in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. A role-playing game filled with mystical monsters, magic and gripping characters. However, despite such a vibrant setting Dragon Age: The Veilguard. has not been entirely well received. Several fans have pushed back noting a variety of issues.

BioWare has taken the feedback in its stride and announced its plan of action for the coming update. Coming this week, on all platforms, this update will bring bug fixes, balance changes, and crash mitigations.

Some of the key issues BioWare is addressing are:

Issues where DLSS options were unavailable to Nvidia 40-series GPUs. This should bring PC players smoother performance without compatibility problems.

Companion Skill Points Bugs; where Companion skill points were reset after battles. This fix should allow players to more easily develop their companion skills.

Character customization issues that affected the inquisitor in a scene.

This is not the full changelist, merely a few highlights. However, it demonstrates BioWare’s willingness to work with the community and rectify issues that hamper gameplay. It’s also impressive that BioWare has tried to openly communicate with players in this regard.

Even though BioWare has announced they’re focusing wholly on their next Mass Effect game. They’ve cautioned fans not to get too excited. So, it’s reassuring to see that it doesn’t mean older titles will be neglected. Wondering why Metacritic recently chose to issue a response to review bombing? Take a look at this piece here. Also, you can view BioWare’s full tweet below: