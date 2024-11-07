Dragon Age: The Veilguard – All Unique Armor & Accessory Locations

Enhance your Dragon Age: The Veilguard hero with a complete list of unique armor and accessory locations.

Get yourself a fancy piece of armor or a useful trinket in Dragon Age: The Veilguard with this complete list of unique armor, helms and accessories. There’s actually a very limited number of unique pieces in the game — and some can be missed completely if you don’t fully explore certain quest regions. We’ll explain what each Unique does and where to find them in the complete guide below.

Unique Armor Locations

Arlathan’s Fall: Unique Medium Armor. This armor has no base Defense. Each time you are hit, gain 20 Defense for 15 seconds, up to 10 times: at 10 stacks, gain Immovable.

Sold by the Veil Jumpers faction vendor in Arlathan Forest. Requires Faction Rank 4 to purchase.

Commander’s Presence: Unique Light Armor. Rally Party effectiveness +100%. Gain Rally Party when combat starts. Deal -30% damage from all sources.

Sold by the Grey Wardens faction vendor in Hossberg Wetlands. Requires Faction Rank 4 to purchase.

Crow’s Armet: Unique Heavy Helm. Gain 10% more gold on pickup. Gain Deflect when enemies drop gold.

Sold by the Black Emporium in Dock Town. The unique vendor also sells other faction-only items if you lose access to those factions. Becomes available automatically later in the story.

Death Rattle: Unique Medium Helm. Gain Precision when you reach Low Health. Precision hits now leech 100% while you have Low Health.

In the Necropolis Halls, follow the Mournwatch Faction and complete their quests. Finish all the “Hauntings” quests to earn the Unique Helm as a reward.

Extravagant Plate: +25% Staggered duration. +25% Takedown damage. On Takedown, gain gold (and glory!)

Sold by the Lords of Fortune faction vendor in Hall of Valor. Requires Faction Rank 4 to purchase.

Field Commander’s Helm: Unique Heavy Helm. Rage regeneration -75%. All of your Abilities now have 60 second cooldown but no Rage cost. Your damage is increased by +1% for every 2 Rage.

Awarded as part of the ‘Heart of Corruption‘ quest — complete the ‘Gate of Pale Reflection‘ quest in the Hossberg Wetlands region. The chest is found after defeating the boss.

Imperium’s Resolve: Unique Heavy Armor. +40% Resistance to Fire, Cold, Necrotic and Electric damage. +5% maximum Resistance to Fire, Cold, Necrotic and Electric damage. You no longer deal Fire, Cold, Necrotic and Electric damage.

Sold by the Shadow Dragons faction vendor in Dock Town. Requires Faction Rank 4 to purchase.

Iron Veil: Unique Light Helm. When an enemy dies, it spawns an apparition that attacks nearby enemies, dealing Necrotic damage.

Located in a locked puzzle chest in Arlathan Forest. Go to the Waterfront Glades area / Forest Mire area to find an island below, with laser statues on the cliffs. Collect crystals to charge the laser statues, then point each beam at the center to unlock the chest.

Magister’s End: Unique Light Armor – +30% Electric Resistance. Gain Quickened on Perfect Dodge. Gain 50 added Electric damage for attacks and Abilities while Quickened is active.

Complete faction quests in Dock Town until you unlock the ‘Desperate in Dock Town‘ quest — in the catacombs area, you’ll reach the Forgotten Sanctuary. There’s a large chest here containing the unique armor.

Paragon’s Silent Gaze: Unique Medium Helm – Nearby enemies targeting you slowly deal less damage every second: this effect resets if they stop targeting you.

Found during Harding’s Companion quest ‘The Heart of the Titan‘ later in her story. In the Ancient Mining Operation area of climb the ladder and jump down to the rocks to the right. Cross a wooden log and squeeze through the passage to find a treasure chest.

Pillar of the Departed: Unique Heavy Armor – This armor has very high defense but no Ability damage. Gain Deflect and Resistant when you reach Low Health.

Reach the Chamber of the Unforged in the Necropolis Halls area of the map. There’s a locked door here — investigate to start the ‘Pinnacle of Its Kind‘ side-quest. Unlock the door and defeat the dragon. You’ll find a large chest in the arena with this armor. You’ll also find one of the Mysterious Circles here for the secret post-game ending.

Plumage of the Mad Crow: Unique Medium Armor – On Perfect Dodge, fire a feather projectile at a random target that deals 150 Physical damage and applies Necrosis.

Sold by the Antivan Crows faction vendor in Treviso. Requires Faction Rank 4 to purchase.

Unique Accessory Locations

A Pale Reflection: +20% damage vs. enemies with Low Health. Standard enemies are now always considered to have Low Health (does not affect boss enemies). Defeating an enemy grants 5% Ultimate.

Complete the quest ‘Regrets of the Dread Wolf‘ and reach the area where you confront Mythal. Nearby, there’s a side-path that leads to a large chest with this unique accessory.

Andraste’s Will: +50% Burning duration. +1 maximum Burning stacks. All Afflictions that you apply are applied as Burning instead.

Awarded as part of the ‘Heart of Corruption‘ quest — complete the ‘Gate of Parched Hopes‘ quest in the Elvhenan’s Haven area. The chest is found after defeating the boss.

The Burden: +20% damage while at Low Health. Low Health triggers 10% earlier. Your health cannot go above 70%.

Awarded as part of the ‘Heart of Corruption‘ quest — complete the ‘Gate of Lost Ages‘ quest in the Converged City area. The chest is found after defeating the boss.

Call of the Hall: +50% Takedown damage. +50% Stagger. Gain a random Advantage on Takedown.

Accessible from the Hall of Valor arena — an area you’ll unlock while progressing Taash’s story. Defeat all 10 combat challenges to earn this reward.

Crookytail’s Crest: While Flaming Weapon is active, Charged attacks deal Fire damage in an area around the target but remove Flaming Weapons.

Complete Darvin’s companion quests and all the side-quests in the Hossberg Wetlands to unlock the ‘Something’s Coming‘ side-quest. Complete it to access the Warden Castle. Explore to find ‘The Warden Vault‘ quest. Open all three locks to find the large chest containing this unique.

Essence Vortex: Abilities now cost +50 Rage to activate. +30 Ability damage. Using an Ability now heals you for 1 health per Rage spent.

Found in Blackthorne Manor during Emmrich’s companion quest ‘The Sacrifice of Souls‘ — In the Secret Passage area, find this chest up the stairs near an interactable rift.

Glorious Ultimatum: Using a Potion no longer grants health. Using a potion now grants +35% Ultimate. Whenever you activate your Ultimate, you heal full.

Complete Taash’s companion quests in the Rivain Coast region to unlock the ‘Dead Men Tell Some Tales‘ side-quest in the Cliff Climb area. Complete this quest to earn the reward.

Jenny’s Belt: Using a potion applies Bees! to nearby enemies.

Located in Treviso in the Dellamorte Estates area. Go there and solve the puzzle to unlock a gate — the chest is past the gate and in an alcove to the right.

The Last Resort: Each time you are using an Ability that hits an enemy, gain +20% damage and -20% to your Resistances. This bonus is reset if you Defend or Dodge.

Awarded as part of the ‘Heart of Corruption‘ quest — complete the final step of the quest on Beacon Island. The chest is found after defeating the boss.

Maw of the Black City: Your Ability damage is always a Critical Hit. Using an Ability consumes 20% of your maximum health as Physical damage.

On the Crossroads map, go to the Heights of Athim area. Reach the blighted tree at the top of the snowy ruins — defeat the large group of Darkspawn to access this treasure.

Unyielding Stone: +300% Immovable duration. You cannot Dodge while Immovable is active. Grants Immovable at start of combat.

Complete Taash’s companion quest ‘Slaying the Fangscorcher‘ — after that, you’ll get the quest ‘Kataranda the Stormrider‘ — defeat the Stormrider and then collect the nearby chest in this quest area before confronting Kataranda.

Wings of Retribution: +3 Deflect maximum stacks. Deflect now absorbs only 40% of damage. Gain Deflect on Perfect Defense.