Dragon Age: The Veilguard – How To Save Everyone In The Final Quest

Save all your companions in the final quest of Veilguard. Here’s what you need to do.

Like Mass Effect 2, Dragon Age: The Veilguard sends you and your allies into a very dangerous situation. If you want everyone to survive the final encounter, you’ll need to boost your star rating with every faction and help your allies as much as possible. Thankfully, saving everyone isn’t as hard as it sounds — there are only a few things you’ll need to be aware of as you complete the game. Saving your companions and NPC allies isn’t quite as complicated as in Mass Effect 2. If you’re doing everything you can to complete the game, you’ll save everyone before the big final quest.

Saving everyone will unlock ‘The Ones That Last‘ achievement / trophy. You can also earn a secret ending by collecting a bonus collectible — here’s how to get that secret post-credits cutscene.

How To Save Everyone | Before The End

In Chapter 11 you’ll eventually get a screen asking, “Are you sure?” if you want to progress the story and enter the remaining chapters of the game. After Chapter 11, you will be locked into the final quest and sequence with your companions and allies at their current strength. Make sure to save before agreeing to go past the Point of No Return.

20 Legendary Games Worth REVISITING in 2024 Gameranx 462K views • 3 days ago Top 10 NEW Games of November 2024 Gameranx 734K views • 2 days ago

Before agreeing to “Begin Now” — go back and make sure that you’ve properly prepared. There are two factors you’ll need to enhance to fully prepare before the finale.

Saving Everyone | Before Point Of No Return

Complete all companion quests . Your companions need to be upgraded to Heroes of the Veilguard status — this can be done by completing all the companions quests. These will all unlock as you progress the game.

. Your companions need to be upgraded to status — this can be done by completing all the companions quests. These will all unlock as you progress the game. Reach 3 Star Rating with all factions. Completing regional side-quests in each area of the map to fully upgrade your NPC faction allies. Hover over the map menu to see their current star ranking. Complete all side-quests in the region and sell items to the faction to raise alignment.

At the Point of No Return screen, make sure that Companions are all Heroes of the Veilguard and all factions will support you from a “position of strength” — that means they’re fully leveled up. Complete all region quests then sell items to the faction to reach 3 Stars.

IMPORTANT NOTE: To fully upgrade the Minrathous faction, you’ll need to choose to help Dock Town in Chapter 6. If you choose to help Treviso instead, you won’t be able to save all the faction NPCs. This is the only choice that matters before the end.

How To Save Everyone | Companion Assignment

When you’ve completed both prerequisites — all factions are at 3 Stars and you’ve completed all Companion quests you can now choose to progress into the endgame / finale. In Chapter 12, 13 and 14 you’ll be asked to assign different companions to different jobs.

NOTE: No matter what, one companion will die and one companion will be lost temporarily. There is no way to avoid one of the companion deaths. You’ll still earn the achievement / trophy and get the best possible ending.

Chapter 12 Choices :

: Distraction Team : Choose Davrin or Harding . Whoever you choose will die every time. There’s no way around this choice. One of these characters will die. Choose Davrin as Harding will guarantee success in a later choice.

: Choose or . Whoever you every time. There’s no way around this choice. One of these characters will die. Choose as Harding will guarantee success in a later choice. Wards Team: Choose Bellara or Neve. Whoever you choose will be lost temporarily. There is no way around this choice. You’ll rescue the lost character in Chapter 13. It doesn’t matter who you choose.

The next main mission team doesn’t matter.

Chapter 13 Choices :

: Protect Veil Jumpers : Select Taash .

: Select . Protect Antivan Crows : Select Lucanis .

: Select . Protect Grey Wardens / Mournwatch : Select Harding . Davrin may also work here.

: Select . may also work here. Complete the optional blue marker quest in the town.

Multiple companions may work for every role but select characters that specifically mesh with each faction well and are suited for their types of battle. Save and reload if anyone dies. The choices above (and down below) should work.

Chapter 14 Choices :

: Defend Divine Manor : Select Taash .

: Select . Defeat the final boss. During the dialogue sequence, select “Let’s try this your way.” and “I wish things were different.“

If you follow these steps, all your remaining companions will survive, and you’ll unlock the ‘The Ones That Last‘ achievement / trophy. Congratulations! There’s still a secret ending to unlock, so don’t forget to reload and try again from the start of the finale if you lost any companions or NPC allies.