Dragon Age: The Veilguard – Who Can You Romance?

Romance is an integral part of the Bioware experience — when you’re playing a narrative RPG like Mass Effect or Dragon Age, you expect a few romance options. That classic style of romance is back in Dragon Age: Veilguard. You’ll be choosing a partner and wooing them over the 40~ hours of singleplayer story available. If you’re wondering who you can romance and how it all works, we’ll explain in the full guide below. Here are all the romance options available to you in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

And if you want to make yourself perfect, you can change your appearance anytime at the Lighthouse. While you’re pursuing relationships, you’ll also want to keep everyone alive for the best ending, or find mysterious circles to unlock the secret post-credits cutscene.

Romance Options Guide

You can romance all seven party members — if you can select a companion to join you on quests, then you can romance that character. You’ll collect seven companions total as you progress through the chapters and there are no restrictions for romantic partners. You can be of any gender or lineage and romance all companions in the game. The only restriction is that you can only pursue ONE ROMANCE OPTION — once you reach a certain point with your romantic partner, you’ll lock off all other romance storylines.

Any of these seven characters can be a romantic option — and each character has a different type of romantic storyline you can pursue. Some are more physical while others are more emotional. Depending on which character you choose, you’ll have a different type of romantic experience.

NOTE: You’ll know that you’ve achieved romance with a companion if their status menu shows a heart. This means you’ve locked into a romance with that character.

Here’s a quick recap of everything you need to know about romance options.

: You can pursue a romantic storyline with all seven companions . You can’t get romantic with any other in-game characters or NPCs.

. You can’t get romantic with any other in-game characters or NPCs. Your gender or lineage will not prevent you from romancing any character. All characters are open to romance no matter what character customization choices you made.

You can only enter a full romantic storyline with one companion. Once you become exclusive, all other romance stories will end.

Unlocking those romantic storylines take a little work. Here’s how you’ll actually unlock the romance options. This basically works the same for all your companions. There are no specific steps you’ll need to take that don’t work on anyone else.

How To Unlock Romance With Your Companions

Getting romantic is similar to raising your affinity with allies or other companions — you’ll want your one romantic partner to approve of your actions and you’ll want to select romance dialogue while talking to your favorite character. Here’s how it works.

Select heart dialogue . During conversations, always select dialogue with a heart icon on the dialogue wheel. Try to only focus doing this on one companion — you don’t want to accidentally enter a romance story with a character you don’t want to romance and lock yourself out.

. During conversations, always select dialogue with a heart icon on the dialogue wheel. Try to only focus doing this on one companion — you don’t want to accidentally enter a romance story with a character you don’t want to romance and lock yourself out. Raise your approval rating . To romance a companion, they’ll need to approve of you. Bring them on quests, talk to them often at the hub, and select dialogue options / make choices they’ll approve of to level up their Bond . Every character has a different disposition, so try to make choices that align with your chosen character’s morality.

. To romance a companion, they’ll need to approve of you. Bring them on quests, talk to them often at the hub, and select dialogue options / make choices they’ll approve of to level up their . Every character has a different disposition, so try to make choices that align with your chosen character’s morality. Buy your partner gifts . Purchase items and give to your favorite companion to further increase their bond. You can buy gifts for all your companions — and even your factions — but you’ll want to level up your Bond as much as possible. If you’ve been making choices they don’t like, you can give your favored companion gifts to increase Bond.

. Purchase items and give to your favorite companion to further increase their bond. You can buy gifts for all your companions — and even your factions — but you’ll want to level up your Bond as much as possible. If you’ve been making choices they don’t like, you can give your favored companion gifts to increase Bond. Complete companion quests. Naturally, you’ll also need to complete all your romantic partner’s quests. As you progress the story and increase bond, you’ll unlock Companion Quests. There are multiple companion quests for every companion, and you’ll want to do all of them for all your party members — but especially, you’ll want to do it for your romantic partner.

Follow these steps and you’ll eventually reach a point with any romantic partners where you’ll be asked to decide — do you want to be open to a fully romantic relationship or end the flirting. If you want to pursue the relationship and progress the romantic storyline, agree to continue. If it isn’t the character you want, choose to end it. Choosing to end the romance will permanently cut off all romantic dialogue options — so choose wisely! Pick who you want and stick with it. Keep it up and you just might get a patented Bioware romantic cutscene.