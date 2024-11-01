Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

New Report Reaffirms The Various Developmental Troubles of Dragon Age The Veilguard

by

Its Fate Is Still Unknown…

Gamers have repeatedly seen franchises that “could do no wrong” suddenly go in a terrible direction and then become something they don’t even recognize. We’re not even singling out one developer or publisher here, as this has happened across almost every long-lasting franchise you can think of, regardless of whether it was made by Nintendo, Microsoft, Sony, Square Enix, Capcom, Ubisoft, or anything in between. When it came to Bioware, they were once one of the most beloved developers out there until numerous mistakes and setbacks showed their own mortality. Dragon Age The Veilguard is the latest game from the developer, and while it’s finally out, it was anything but easy to get it out.

There have been numerous reports about the struggles that Dragon Age The Veilguard had to get to this point, and a new report from Bloomberg highlights this to stunning effect. For example, it confirms that Electronic Arts tried to turn the franchise from a single-player narrative title to a live-service model, one that could rake in microtransaction money. This was bad news at the time because Bioware had just done its biggest flop ever with Anthem, and gamers wanted no part of it:

“Some employees jeeringly referred to the next Dragon Ageas “Anthem with dragons,” which worried fans. Enthusiasts of the series wanted another single-player game, not a repeat of BioWare’s biggest mistake.”

Thumbnail 1

20 Legendary Games Worth REVISITING in 2024

Gameranx

462K views • 3 days ago

Thumbnail 2

Top 10 NEW Games of November 2024

Gameranx

734K views • 2 days ago

Thankfully, both Bioware and EA saw reason, and things shifted by to the single-player space. However, even then, things took a long time to come together, and more shifts came about, including changing the name of the game and the title’s focus. However, other elements of the game’s development went smoother than ever before, which led to a playable build being finished faster than ever, and EA gave them internal support for testing due to certain restructuring efforts.

However, with certain “out of their control” elements like the pandemic, more changes had to happen within the title, including how it was built, and the game’s scope. That doesn’t even mention the layoffs that Bioware had last year which forced the team to “focus” even more if they wanted to get it done.

The success of the new RPG is still up in the air. It got mostly positive reviews on Metacritic, though there are many who still feel it’s not what came before with the past three entries. If it does sell well, then Bioware will have a long-needed victory. If not? It might be time to go back to the drawing board.

Recent Videos

10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of October 2024

10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of October 2024
Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered - Before You Buy

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered - Before You Buy
Red Dead Redemption PC - Before You Buy

Red Dead Redemption PC - Before You Buy
10 NPC Lives You RUINED By Helping

10 NPC Lives You RUINED By Helping
10 Games You Have to Play Twice To EXPERIENCE FULLY

10 Games You Have to Play Twice To EXPERIENCE FULLY
20 Legendary Games Worth REVISITING in 2024

20 Legendary Games Worth REVISITING in 2024
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - Before You Buy

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - Before You Buy
ELDER SCROLLS 6 CHARACTER SHEET DEBATE, BEYOND GOOD AND EVIL 2 STILL EXISTS & MORE

ELDER SCROLLS 6 CHARACTER SHEET DEBATE, BEYOND GOOD AND EVIL 2 STILL EXISTS & MORE
20 Games REMADE in Unreal Engine 5 That Look Insane

20 Games REMADE in Unreal Engine 5 That Look Insane
Category: Tag: , ,