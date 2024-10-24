Dragon Age The Veilguard Drops Launch Trailer

It’s been a long time coming, which is a bit of an understatement if you know what’s happened with this game over its development cycle, but Dragon Age The Veilguard is only a week away from being released. The title aims to continue the story of past RPGs, though not in as many meaningful ways as you may expect, while also pushing things forward in new directions. Bioware has been hyping up its title for a while now to try and bring people over to its side, and now, we have the launch trailer for the title.

In it, we see a mix of trailers and in-game action that help set the tone for the game’s plot. The world is slowly being corrupted due to the arrival of two elven gods who were feared for their tyrannical ways in days of yore. The “blight” that they’re filling the world with is causing problems all over the place, including activating ancient artifacts of terrible power, as well as summoning the undead itself.

That’s where you come in. You must find and lead a group of characters to try and stop what’s coming, or else all will be lost. Even the trailer admits that things won’t be easy, as places that should be welcoming are becoming “darker,” and allies won’t always come from where you expect. However, if you don’t stop these gods, including the “worst one” that’s looming, everything will burn. You can check out the trailer below:

The reason that there’s a lot of hesitation and anxiety around Dragon Age The Veilguard is that Bioware is going in a much different direction than fans expected, especially after years of teases of what the game was going to be, including being named something else entirely at one point. Then, as the developer slowly peeled back the layers of what was a part of the game, fans weren’t as receptive to it as before.

For example, we noted earlier that there are story threads from past games in the upcoming title. The catch is that they are very few compared to past transitions, and that means that many actions and events that occurred in the last entry, which was a best-seller and Game of the Year winner, are now meaningless.

Many are also concerned about the gameplay elements, how the characters are being portrayed at times, and more.

We’ll know soon enough if people like or dislike the title.