Dragon Age: The Veilguard – How To Solve The Lighthouse Puzzle

Early in Dragon Age: The Veilguard you’ll unlock a hub area called The Lighthouse. This floating section of the fade is where your party will rest between quests — and there’s a very obvious puzzle to find very early in the game. You’ll find it in the hub, which becomes available with the “Shadows of Ancient Arlathan” quest. This is after the prologue where Varric confronts Solas.

If you want to solve this quick puzzle, you’ll earn the Nostalgia Trip achievement / trophy — but you won’t be able to solve the puzzle until much later in the game. The statues you can turn are available right at the start, but later stages of the puzzle require more elements in your hub. We’ll explain everything you need to do below.

Lighthouse Puzzle Guide

Early in the Lighthouse hub area you’ll find strange statues you can rotate. There are six statues total in the Lighthouse hub — and there’s a hidden puzzle you can solve by turning them. There are two major steps to this puzzle, and it can’t be fully solved until after a certain point in Chapter 8. Return to the puzzle after that point to complete it.

20 Legendary Games Worth REVISITING in 2024 Gameranx 462K views • 3 days ago Top 10 NEW Games of November 2024 Gameranx 734K views • 2 days ago

To solve the first step of the puzzle, you need to find all three sets of statues in the Lighthouse hub. Turn the lever so each set of statues faces each other. Statue Set #1 : Above the door leading to the exterior of the Lighthouse. Take the curved stairs up to the gazebo on the second floor. Turn these statues so they face each other. Example : Turn the left statue so it faces right and turn the right statue, so it faces left. Statue Set #2 : There are two floating structures on the left side of the hub. Look behind each one and move the two statues so they face each other. Statue Set #3 : The last set are on the right. Do the same for these statues — turn the lever so they are facing each other. The right statue is on the right side of the back building. Th opposite is up the curved stairs near the first statue set.

in the Lighthouse hub. Turn the lever so each set of statues faces each other.

Use all the statues to complete the first step of the puzzle. As stated above, there’s more to this puzzle — you also need to move Wisps. The Wisps will only appear in Chapter 8 after starting a certain quest. Once you’ve recruited Emmrich (and Taash) you’ll be able to complete this puzzle.

For this step, you need to collect two floating wisps and move them to the Lighthouse Music Room locked door. This is the room labeled “ Music Room ” through the left door inside the major hub building.

and move them to the Lighthouse Music Room locked door. This is the room labeled “ ” through the left door inside the major hub building. Wisp #1 : It is located in the Music Room. From the hub chamber, go through the left hallway to reach this room. Touch the wisp and move to one of the two empty plinths near the locked door.

: It is located in the Music Room. From the hub chamber, go through the left hallway to reach this room. Touch the wisp and move to one of the two empty plinths near the locked door. Wisp #2: The second Wisp appears in the gazebo with the first set of statues. Exit the interior hub and go up the stairs on the left / right to reach the second-floor balcony with this wisp.

Go through the portal that opens to reach a strange room in the Lighthouse. There’s a pile of resources and a codex entry inside — use the blue crystal on the balcony to restore the Astrolabe and earn a bonus.

Astrolabe Bonus: For restoring the Astrolabe, you’ll earn a discount for all Workshop Upgrades.

Enjoy your reward, and don’t forget to use the third wisp on the locked door behind the blue portal. While the prize isn’t that incredibly good, it does net you the ‘Nostalgia Trip‘ achievement / trophy and completes a puzzle that was nagging us from the very start of the game.