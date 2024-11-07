Dragon Age: The Veilguard – All Unique Weapon & Shield Locations

Get the deadliest weapons in Dragon Age: The Veilguard with these Unique gear locations.

The best weapons and shields in Dragon Age: The Veilguard are rare Uniques. These are the best-of-the-best pieces of gear, and there aren’t many to find even in the 50+ hours of your main quest saving the world from the fade. If you want weapons with weird, special effects you won’t find anywhere else, here’s how to get them. They’re all only found in a single location each per playthrough, so they can be easily missed. Here’s where to look.

Unique Weapon Locations

Brute Hammer: Unique Maul – +100% damage vs. Armor. Charged attacks apply Sundered vs. enemies with armor.

Found at the end of Taash’s companion quest ‘Slaying the Fangscorcher‘ — you’ll find the unique maul in a chest after defeating the dragon. It’s found in a chest in the dragon’s treasure hoard.

Casket Sharp: Unique Great Axe – This weapon’s Light attacks are also Heavy attacks. Defeating an enemy deal Stagger to nearby enemies.

Awarded as part of the ‘Heart of Corruption‘ quest — complete the quest step in the Heights of Athim area of the Crossroads region. The chest is found after defeating the boss.

The Hard Way: Unique Axe – Permanently reduces the target’s Defense by 5 on hit. Enemies with 0 Defense are damaged by an additional 50% damage.

Located in a chest in Treviso. Go to the Streets of Coin Financials area of the city and find the secret bookcase — this is the same area as the quest ‘Missing In Action‘. Go through the book secret door to find this chest.

Meredith’s Legacy: Unique Longsword – +10% Leech effectiveness. This weapon leeches health on hit. You no longer gain health from Potions or Companion Abilities.

Complete Taash’s companion quests in the Rivain Coast region to unlock ‘The Treasure of Sharksmouth Mountain’ side-quest in the Lava Caves area. Complete this quest to earn the reward.

Mythal’s Light: Unique Longsword – Deal +80 Fire damage. Deal +80 Necrotic damage. Deal +80 Electricity damage. Deal +80 Cold damage.

Progress the series of side-quests ‘Regrets of the Dread Wolf‘ until you encounter Mythal. Instead of fighting her, resolve your confrontation peacefully to earn this unique sword.

Unique Shield Locations

Fade-Touched Bulwark: Unique Heater – On Perfect Defense, nearby enemies are pulled toward you.

Found in a chest in Arlathan Forest, in the Tainted Woods area in the northeast of the region. You’ll enter the ruins during the quest ‘Gate of Faded Glories‘ — on the upper level, clear the blight bulbs to access a large chest.

Gravenstone: Unique Targe. While charging for a Shield Toss, all nearby enemies take periodic Necrotic damage.

Sold by the Mournwatch faction vendor in Necropolis Halls. Requires Faction Rank 4 to purchase.

Wedge of Destiny: Unique Shield — Literally a big wheel of cheese. Returning Easter Egg shield.