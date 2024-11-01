Dragon Age: The Veilguard – How To Change Your Appearance

Dragon Age: The Veilguard lets you change your appearance and further customize your character whenever you want after completing character customization. The only things you can’t change are faction alliance, lineage and class. Those features are only available whenever you start a fresh character — but we’re here to talk about your character’s look. If you want to change their hairstyle, complexion, or just their general look entirely you can do it as many times as you want with basically no restrictions.

To start customizing your character, you’ll need to complete the Prologue and witness the scene where you confront Solas — after waking up in the Lighthouse hub for the first time, you’ll be able to change your appearance whenever you want. The process is extremely simple, but you can very easily miss the item you’ll need to interact with. Here’s how to find it.

Character Customization Guide

To further customize your character after starting the game, you’ll need to progress to the Lighthouse Hub area. From here, you’ll need to reach the Infirmary room where Varric is recovering from his wounds. In this room, there’s a unique interactable item called the Mirror of Transformation that allows you to change almost every aspect of your character.

Mirror of Transformation Location : Lighthouse, Infirmary – Located in the corner of the room. It is a tall mirror — interact to access character customization.

: Lighthouse, Infirmary – Located in the corner of the room. It is a tall mirror — interact to access character customization. Using the mirror allows you to change your character’s physical appearance , voice and name .

Using the Mirror of Transformation is totally free and available as soon as you enter the Lighthouse hub. You can change your appearance at any time while visiting the hub between main missions.

You can also further customize your gear with transmogrification — you can change the look of your equipped gear to look like a different piece of armor or weapon you own. You can change the look of weapons and armor at any time using two different methods.

Wardrobe : Lighthouse, Meditation Chamber – The wardrobe in the Meditation Chamber allows you to transmogrify gear, swapping skins of weapons and armor. This is free and does not change the stats of your gear. You can equip super late-game armor and make it look like a light robe if you want. The stats will remain the same.

: Lighthouse, Meditation Chamber – The wardrobe in the Meditation Chamber allows you to transmogrify gear, swapping skins of weapons and armor. This is free and does not change the stats of your gear. You can equip super late-game armor and make it look like a light robe if you want. The stats will remain the same. Chest: Lighthouse, Infirmary – If you’ve purchased the Deluxe Edition there is an additional customization chest in the Infirmary, near the Mirror of Transformation.

From the Wardrobe menu, you’ll be able to select your armor (Helm, Armor, Casual) or weapon (Main Hand Weapon, Off-Hand Weapon) to change the appearance. After selecting the weapon or armor piece, choose the Appearance to switch. You also swap the helmet on or off. From the Wardrobe (or chest) you can customize the weapons or armor of your main character AND your companions.

Some of our favorite games have deep character customization, and the best games let you change your style whenever you want. Luckily, changing your appearance is a total breeze in Veilgaurd.