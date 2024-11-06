Dragon Age: The Veilguard – How To Find All 3 Flowers

In the post-game of Dragon Age: The Veilguard you can continue to complete quests — and one quest is more important than the others. If you want to honor your fallen dead, you’ll need to collect three flowers. Doing this will unlock the ‘In Peace‘ achievement / trophy and take you one step closer to 100% completion. If you’re lost and not sure how to complete this quick endgame task, here are the side-quests you’ll need to complete.

This event takes place later in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, so there may be spoilers ahead. We won’t get into the details. For more on the ending of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, check out how to get the secret post-credits cutscene, how to get the best ending and how to get the worst.

In Peace Achievement / Trophy Guide

To unlock the ‘In Peace‘ achievement / trophy, you’ll need to progress later in the game and reach the Hossberg Wetlands region. This is the same area where you fight a Blighted Dragon in the main story. To collect all the flowers, you’ll need to complete specific side-quests.

Getting Started : Complete the side-quest ‘ The Cabin in the Blight ‘ — a letter will be sent to the Lighthouse with a yellow “!” marker appearing on the map. You can also talk to an NPC in the Hossberg Wetlands to begin this quest. You’ll be sent into the Hossberg Wetlands to retrieve medical supplies. Complete this quest to get a second quest.

: Complete the side-quest ‘ ‘ — a letter will be sent to the Lighthouse with a yellow “!” marker appearing on the map. You can also talk to an NPC in the Hossberg Wetlands to begin this quest. You’ll be sent into the Hossberg Wetlands to retrieve medical supplies. Complete this quest to get a second quest. The second quest is ‘ Something’s Coming ‘ — it becomes available after finishing the previous quest and will also appear in the Lighthouse on a letter. You can also begin this quest by talking to Antoine and Evka in the Hossberg Wetlands.

‘ — it becomes available after finishing the previous quest and will also appear in the Lighthouse on a letter. You can also begin this quest by talking to and in the Hossberg Wetlands. Defeat the blight in this side-quest to remove it from the region and partially heal the wetlands.

Once the blight has been removed, flowers will begin to grow in the Hossberg Wetlands area.

Flower #1 : After finishing the ‘ Something’s Coming ‘ quest, the first flower is located right next to the NPCs in the Sheltered Glade area.

: After finishing the ‘ ‘ quest, the first flower is located right next to the NPCs in the area. Flower #2 : The second flower is located near a chest in the east of the Sheltered Glade . Go to the flooded cave and look for a small chamber on the east with sunlight pouring down. There’s a puzzle chest under a tree here. The flower is nearby.

: The second flower is located near a chest in the east of the . Go to the flooded cave and look for a small chamber on the east with sunlight pouring down. There’s a puzzle chest under a tree here. The flower is nearby. Flower #3: Travel south from the previous chest to a snowy rocky exterior. There’s a small interior cave with a chest and a flower.

With the flowers, travel to the Dragon boss arena in the Hossberg Wetlands. There’s a spirit here standing in the center of the battlefield. Plant the three flowers and you’ll get a short dialogue about hope returning to the land — you’ll also unlock the ‘In Peach‘ achievement / trophy.