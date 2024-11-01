Dragon Age: The Veilguard – How To Get The Secret Post-Credits Cutscene

There’s a secret ending cutscene waiting for players at the end of Dragon Age: The Veilguard — but you’ll only earn it if you’ve been searching the world map carefully. There are three hidden Mysterious Circles in three corners of the map. You’ll need to finish specific side-quests and help your companions to get all three. If want to see everything there is to see in The Veilguard, here’s what you need to do.

Secret Ending Cutscene

The secret ending is tied to ‘The Storm Quelled‘ achievement / trophy — earning this hidden ending requires completing specific side-quests before the big final mission. To earn the ending, follow these steps.

Get Mythal’s Essence

Mythal’s Essence is earned in Chapter 6 for completing the side-quest ‘Regrets of the Dread Wolf‘ — this quest is found in the Crossroads area and will automatically unlock after starting Chapter 6 of the main story.

20 Legendary Games Worth REVISITING in 2024 Gameranx 462K views • 3 days ago Top 10 NEW Games of November 2024 Gameranx 734K views • 2 days ago

When talking to Mythal, you can resolve this quest in two different ways. You can fight her — or you can use dialogue to resolve the quest peacefully. If you end the quest without fighting, you’ll earn the ‘Clear Minds and Open Hearts‘ achievement / trophy. Either way, you’ll get Mythal’s Essence.

Mythal Dialogue Path :

: When she asks if you’re ready to fight a god, select the following dialogue options.

“I want your help.”

“We must stop the blight.”

“You stood against it.”

“We must stop the gods.”

“They wronged you.”

“We are worthy.”

“Building a safe place.”

Select these dialogue options to earn Mythal’s Favor and she’ll join you for the final confrontation. You’ll earn Mythal’s Light — a unique Mageknife.

Collect Three Mysterious Circles

Next, you’ll need to track down three mysterious circles — these are on different areas of the map and often require solving puzzles to find. These can all be completed before the final chapter, before going on the quest ‘The Price of the Past.‘

First Mysterious Circle :

: Located in Arlathan Forest , travel northeast from the spawn to a beacon at the Waterfront Glades. There are lasers pointing toward an island in the distance.

, travel northeast from the spawn to a beacon at the Waterfront Glades. There are lasers pointing toward an island in the distance. Align the lasers to hit the large crystals in the distance — usually they’re not far from the directly the beam is already pointing.

Align the first two beams, then head up the stairs. Drop down to the ruins from above to reach a third beam — shoot the receiver to activate a fourth beam. Use the last beam to hit the crystal and unlock the chest.

The chest is guarded by a Guardian of Secrets enemy. Defeat it to open the chest on the island and get your first Mysterious Circle item. The circle is on a pillar behind the locked chest. Finding this will also unlock a mysterious codex entry. We need to find two more.

Second Mysterious Circle :

: Located in the Necropolis Halls area — you must complete Emmrich’s Companion Quest called ‘ Restless Spirits ‘ before this Mysterious Circle is available.

area — you must complete called ‘ ‘ before this Mysterious Circle is available. Complete the side-quest in this region called ‘Pinnacle of Its Kind‘ to access the Chamber of the Unforged area in the Necropolis Halls. At the end of the room, past the large arena, there’s a treasure room where you can collect the second Mysterious Circle.

The second Mysterious Circle also unlocks a strange codex entry. The final circle is also available only after you complete another specific side-quest.

Third Mysterious Circle :

: The last circle is in the Crossroads area, on Beacon Island. This island is available when you complete the side-quest ‘ The Heart of Corruption ‘ in this area.

area, on Beacon Island. This island is available when you complete the side-quest ‘ ‘ in this area. Clear the quest and defeat the encounter at the end to access a ruin with the last circle piece.

Complete The Game

Complete the final mission to unlock the bonus secret cutscene at the end of the game. You can save every and get the best possible ending, but still miss the bonus cutscene at the very end of the game — this is a short 1 minute scene that reveals a secret group working behind the scenes of all the previous Dragon Age games, influencing the different villains. This new group promises to appear in the future — taking a more direct step in their plot. We won’t get into more spoilers than that, but if you want to see the best ending, that’s what you’ll need to do.