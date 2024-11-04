Dragon Age: The Veilguard – How To Get The Worst Ending

Ruin everything for you and your friends to get the worst ending in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

The worst ending in Dragon Age: The Veilguard is so much easier to see than the best ending — to ruin everything and get as many people killed as possible, all you need to do is the opposite of everything required in the best ending. Instead of completing companion quests and ranking up your factions, ignore everything. The story can actually be completed relatively quickly if you ignore all the side-quests and companion quests — if you want to see all your companions and allies die before saving the world, this is what you’ll want to do.

There’s also a secret ending you can unlock that’s totally independent of the best / worst ending.

How To Get Everyone Killer | Worst Ending

Late in the story of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, your party will go on a dangerous suicide mission to stop the main villain. The massive battle at the end of the story requires all your companions and NPC factions to help you out, and if they’re not fully prepared, things will go very bad for everyone involved. We’ve already talked about how to save everyone, so here’s how to get them all killed.

Like saving everyone, there are very few specific choices you need to make — generally, you need to play the game quickly, ignoring factions and companions.

Worst Ending | Basics

To get everyone killed, avoid helping your companions or NPCs.

Don’t complete Companion Quests .

. Don’t raise faction star rating above 1 Star .

. Select companions that don’t fit the roles in Chapter 12, 13 and 14.

As long as you ignore companion quests and leave your factions at 1 Star, you’re almost guaranteed to get everyone killed. It also helps to choose the wrong characters for each task in the endgame sequence.

Starting in Chapter 11, you’ll be asked whether you want to proceed — this is the Point of No Return and you’ll have to reload a save file if you want to continue exploring the world. After this point all your progression with companions and factions will lock-in.

During the final chapters, you’ll need to select specific characters to take care of different problems — it works a lot like Mass Effect 2. To keep them alive, you need to pick the best character for that role. If you choose characters that don’t fit the task at all, they’re much more likely to die — even if you’ve completed the companion quest.

If you want to see everyone, go down in a blaze of glory, then you’ll want to make all the wrong decisions — some characters will die no matter what. Whoever you choose to be the distraction in Chapter 12 will die automatically. There’s no way around this fate. Whoever you choose, you can’t save everyone. And even if you do get the worst ending, you’ll still save the world of Dragon Age, so don’t get your hopes up this ending will get that dark. There are still more games in the franchise planned, after all.