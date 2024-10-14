Fortnite: How to get and use Boom Billy

Just in time for Halloween, Fortnite has unleashed a crossover with the infamous Saw franchise. A Billy the Puppet outfit and matching cosmetics are available to purchase from the in-game store, Billy himself has joined the Chapter 5 Season 4 NPC roster, and Boom Billy is the latest piece of weaponry available on the island.

Fortnitemares 2024 has brought even more spooky items to the loot pool. The Wood Stake Shotgun, Pumpkin Launcher, and Witch Broom are back from the vault for the duration of the event. Boom Billy works in a similar way to a grenade, with the benefit of greater precision.

More Fortnite guides

How to get Boom Billy in Fortnite

There are many ways in which you can add the latest explosive to your inventory during a match. Firstly, opening chests and keeping your eye on the ground loot gives you the chance to come across Boom Billy.

Defeating the Billy NPC in the white house to the southwest of the Freaky Fields point of interest will drop a Boom Billy stack. If you’re hungry for more battles, you can complete a Jigsaw’s Challenge at any Jigsaw Station which will see you duel another player. Apart from bragging rights, winning the one on one fight will award you with the Boom Billy.

Boom Billy is categorized as a Rare explosive and it’s activated by throwing it. When you deploy a Boom Billy, a mini version of Billy the Puppet will fly around on a tricycle and search the area for an enemy player. When a target is in Boom Billy’s sights, it will propel towards them and explode, dealing 75 damage.

Notably, Boom Billy does have splash damage, so if you’re too close to the explosion you’ll also get caught in the firing line. In addition, although Boom Billy comes in a stack of three, it’s only possible to throw down two at once.

Apart from being a useful bit of kit, Boom Billy is part of the Fortnitemares 2024 questline. Upon dealing 150 damage with Boom Billy, you’ll bank yourself 20,000 XP for completing this particular quest.