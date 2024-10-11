Pokémon Go: Yamask and Galarian Yamask Research Day Schedule and Rewards

There’s a lot of events for Pokémon Go fans to look forward to in the coming weeks. The Mawile Raid Day is coming up, along with the Mankey November Community Day, and Magnetic Study event. As we move closer towards Halloween, Pokémon Go is preparing to roll out a Yamask and Galarian Yamask Research Day.
The Yamask and Galarian Yamask Research Day is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 19, 2024, from 2:00pm to 5:00pm local time. During that window, there’ll be Timed Research, an array of Pokémon encounters, and more.
Pokémon Go Yamask and Galarian Yamask Research Day rewards
Featured Pokémon
Completing event-themed Field Research Tasks will grant you encounters with:
- Yamask (has the chance to appear as a Shiny)
- Galarian Yamask (has the chance to appear as a Shiny)
Paid Timed Research
For US $2.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you’ll be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research. The tasks linked to the Timed Research need to be completed and rewards must be claimed before Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 5:00pm local time.
Wild encounters
The spawn rate for the following Pokémon will be increased:
- Cubone (has the chance to appear as a Shiny)
- Zigzagoon (has the chance to appear as a Shiny)
- Galarian Zigzagoon (has the chance to appear as a Shiny)
- Duskull (has the chance to appear as a Shiny)
- Shieldon (has the chance to appear as a Shiny)
Avatar items
The Lucario Mask will make its debut in the in-game store on October 14, along with other featured masks which are:
- Solgaleo Mask
- Yamask Mask
- Festival Mask (Pikachu)
- Festival Mask (Eevee)
- Pikachu Mask
- Sableye Mask
- Banette Mask
You’re now ready for a phan-tastically spooky Research Day with Yamask and Galarian Yamask.