Pokémon Go: Yamask and Galarian Yamask Research Day Schedule and Rewards

There’s a lot of events for Pokémon Go fans to look forward to in the coming weeks. The Mawile Raid Day is coming up, along with the Mankey November Community Day, and Magnetic Study event. As we move closer towards Halloween, Pokémon Go is preparing to roll out a Yamask and Galarian Yamask Research Day.

The Yamask and Galarian Yamask Research Day is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 19, 2024, from 2:00pm to 5:00pm local time. During that window, there’ll be Timed Research, an array of Pokémon encounters, and more.

More Pokémon guides

TRENDING Rumor: GTA 6 Internally Delayed To 2026, Jason Schreier Cannot Confirm Or Deny (Yet) There’s a sizzling rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 that people really don’t want to be true. Read More

Pokémon Go: Mankey November Community Day Schedule and Rewards | Pokémon Go: Mawile Raid Day Schedule and Rewards | Pokémon Go: How to Share Items With Party Share | Pokemon Go: Daily PokeCoin Bounty Part 2 Ticket Bonuses and Timed Research Rewards | Pokemon Sleep: What are Dream Shards and How to get Them | Pokemon Go: How to Catch Druddigon and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to Track Your Sleep With Pokemon Go Plus + | Pokemon Go: How to get Gogoat and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to get Skiddo and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to get Detective Pikachu and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to get Dragalge and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to get a Galarian Weezing and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to get Zygarde Cells | Pokemon Go: How to get Wooloo and Can it be Shiny? |

Pokémon Go Yamask and Galarian Yamask Research Day rewards

Featured Pokémon

Completing event-themed Field Research Tasks will grant you encounters with:

Yamask (has the chance to appear as a Shiny)

Galarian Yamask (has the chance to appear as a Shiny)

Paid Timed Research

For US $2.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you’ll be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research. The tasks linked to the Timed Research need to be completed and rewards must be claimed before Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 5:00pm local time.

Wild encounters

The spawn rate for the following Pokémon will be increased:

Cubone (has the chance to appear as a Shiny)

Zigzagoon (has the chance to appear as a Shiny)

Galarian Zigzagoon (has the chance to appear as a Shiny)

Duskull (has the chance to appear as a Shiny)

Shieldon (has the chance to appear as a Shiny)

Avatar items

The Lucario Mask will make its debut in the in-game store on October 14, along with other featured masks which are:

Solgaleo Mask

Yamask Mask

Festival Mask (Pikachu)

Festival Mask (Eevee)

Pikachu Mask

Sableye Mask

Banette Mask

You’re now ready for a phan-tastically spooky Research Day with Yamask and Galarian Yamask.