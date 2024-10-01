Fortnite: How to Travel Distance While Airborne Without a Glider or Skydiving | Challenge Guide

Fortnite fans are all too familiar with weekly challenges. Every Tuesday, new quests come out that give every player the chance to rack up XP towards the battle pass. Some quests are straightforward, but a Fortnite quest asking players to travel distance while airborne without a glider or skydiving is less so.

Since travelling airborne in Fortnite is mostly done through the use of a glider or while skydiving, this particular quest may have you scratching your head. However, as soon as you know how to tackle the challenge, you’re sure to complete it in your next match.

More Fortnite guides

TRENDING Rumor: GTA 6 Internally Delayed To 2026, Jason Schreier Cannot Confirm Or Deny (Yet) There’s a sizzling rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 that people really don’t want to be true. Read More

Fortnite: How to get the Free Bird Call Emote | Fortnite: How to get The Incredibles Skins | Fortnite: How to get a Birthday Medallion and its Function | Fortnite: Seventh Birthday Quests and Rewards | Fortnite: Day of Doom Quests and Rewards | Fortnite: How to Play the Day of the Doom Limited-Time Mode | Fortnite: How to get the Black Cat Skin | Fortnite: How to Survive Fire Damage | Challenge Guide | Fortnite: How to get Shuri’s Black Panther Claws | Fortnite: How to get the Ultra Doom Mythic | Fortnite: How to Unlock the Doctor Doom Skin | Fortnite: How to get the Free Katalina Skin | Fortnite: All Ranked Rewards | Chapter 5 Season 4 | Fortnite: How to get Captain America’s Shield | Fortnite: All Kickstart Quests | Chapter 5 Season 4 | Fortnite: All Boss Locations and Medallion Abilities | Chapter 5 Season 4 |

How to travel distance while airborne in Fortnite

The best way to achieve airtime without a glider or jumping out of the battle bus is to secure yourself a vehicle and use it to drive off mountains. Vehicles can be found all over the Chapter 5 Season 4 map, predominantly at gas stations. Landing at a gas station is your best bet to guarantee yourself a vehicle and there’s usually some weapons dotted around these areas.

There are various ways you can be airborne while in a vehicle. There are plenty of mountains and cliffs to drive off which will see you progress towards the challenge. In addition, driving through Flaming Boost Hoops can propel you far into the sky.

Alternatively, you can loot Avengers Chests in the hopes of finding War Machine’s Arsenal Hover Jets and take to the skies with a jetpack on your back.

A total of 1,000 meters must be covered in the air, so you’ll have to spend a significant amount of time launching yourself above ground. Once you’ve done so, 20,000 XP will be awarded and the quest will be ticked off your Week 7 list.

The remaining Week 7 quests are as follows:

Drive in different named locations in a single match (3) – 20,000 XP

20,000 XP Search containers (25) – 20,000 XP

20,000 XP Damage players beyond 40 meters (200) – 20,000 XP

20,000 XP Collect Legendary or Mythic items from eliminated opponents (3) – 20,000 XP

The next set of quests will go live on October 8, 2024.