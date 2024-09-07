Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – What is the Sleeper Agent Field Upgrade?

The second weekend of the Black Ops 6 beta is underway, giving fans of the franchise the opportunity to get their hands on the next instalment in the Call of Duty universe for the very first time. Unsurprisingly, Field Upgrades are back and the Sleeper Agent is the latest addition to the pool.

So far, we know that Black Ops 6 features the Assault Pack, Trophy System, Neurogas, Acoustic AMP, and of course, Sleeper Agent as Field Upgrades.

Switch sides with Sleeper Agent in Black Ops 6

The Sleeper Agent Field Upgrade allows you to infiltrate the enemy team, appearing as a friendly Operator for a limited-time. Each time you earn a kill with Sleeper Agent active, the time in which you’re disguised is extended.

When the Field Upgrade is fully charged, you can begin using it. Make sure you’re in a safe location, as you’ll be left defenseless for a short time as your Operator transforms into a different skin. To your opponents you’ll appear as part of their team and your name will be hidden from the kill feed every time you secure an elimination. Keep in mind that shooting your gun and positioning yourself too close to the enemy reveals your identity.

If you want to become a Sleeper Agent, you can do so in the Black Ops 6 Open Beta. A beta code isn’t required to participate in this phase of the playtest, meaning everyone can hop in. When you make it to level 23, Sleeper Agent will unlock and can then be equipped to your loadouts.

The Black Ops 6 beta ends on September 9, at 10am PT. Sleeper Agent, along with a whole host of other Field Upgrades will be available with the full launch of Black Ops 6 on October 25, 2024.