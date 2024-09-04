MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Iron Clad Blueprint

Change of plan! Sledgehammer Games has announced that the JAK Devastators will now debut next week and the Iron Clad blueprint has taken its place. This particular MW3 and Warzone blueprint is for the Pulemyot 762 light machine gun and it comes with a full set of attachments.

To add the blueprint to your collection, you must complete any five of the Week 7 challenges that are listed in this guide.

How to unlock the Iron Clad blueprint in MW3 and Zombies

Multiplayer

Get 25 Operator kills from behind

Get 15 Operator kills using a Secondary Weapon

Get 10 Operator clean kills with iron sights equipped to a Submachine Gun or Assault Rifle

Perform 3 finishing moves on enemy Operators

Get 15 Operator kills after reloading with Submachine Guns

Kill 15 Operators who killed you

Get 3 Operator kills after having recently swapped weapons

Zombies

Get 100 kills with a Melee Weapon

Get 50 kills with a Melee Weapon while Frenzied Guard is Active

Get 250 clean kills with iron sights equipped to a Marksman Rifle or Assault Rifle

Get 10 kills without being hit 20 times with a Melee Weapon

Get 100 kills after reloading with Submachine Guns

Get 500 critical kills

Get 250 kills with an underbarrel lethal attachment equipped to a weapon

How to unlock the Iron Clad blueprint in Warzone

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator kills in the North-West Region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo)

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator kills in the Southern Region (City, Suburbs, Manor)

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator kills in the Eastern Region (Military Base or Farms)

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator kills in the Central Region (Old Town or Lowtown)

In Warzone, place in the top 10 three times

In Warzone, open 30 loot caches

In Warzone, complete 5 contracts

Remember, the JAK Devastators will go live with the Week 8 challenges on September 11, 2024.