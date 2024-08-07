MW3 and Warzone: Conquest Event and Rewards

So far, MW3 and Warzone Season 5 has been action packed with new content, a WWE crossover, and limited-time events. The latest event goes by the name of Conquest and participating will see you acquire a batch of freebies.
As you complete challenges across your favorite modes, you’ll bank yourself various cosmetic rewards, along with a consumable.
All MW3 and Warzone Conquest rewards
Here are all the quests tied to this event and the items you’ll get for completing challenges in either multiplayer, MWZ, or battle royale.
Holo-Graphic-Violence Calling Card
- MW3: Get kills, crossfires, and wins in Free for All to progress this challenge
- Warzone: Deploy Redeploy Drone Beacons (R.D.B)
- MWZ: Kill Mercs, get Convoy Keycards, loot Merc Camps, or open Stronghold Safes to progress this challenge
Inside the Net Emblem
- MW3: Get kills, assists, and wins in Team Deathmatch to progress this challenge
- Warzone: Obtain cards from Biometric Scanners
- MWZ: Kill Manglers, Mimics, Disciples, or Hellhounds in a Yellow Zone to progress this challenge
Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark
- MW3: Get kills, assists, objectives, and wins in Domination to progress this challenge
- Warzone: Complete Scavenger Contracts
- MWZ: Kill zombies in a Red Zone to progress this challenge
Battle Pass Tier Skip
- MW3: Get kills, assists, objectives, and wins in Kill Confirmed to progress this challenge
- Warzone: Activate UAV Towers
- MWZ: Complete at least 5 Contracts and Exfil or complete at least one Contract in all difficulty regions and Exfil without being downed to progress this challenge
Death’s Match Charm
- MW3: Get kills, assists, objectives, and wins in Hardpoint to progress this challenge
- Warzone: Buy Loadout Drops at Buy Stations
- MWZ: Exfil with any Aetherium Crystal or Aether Tool, or use Pack-A-Punch to progress this challenge
All That Follows Weapon Sticker
- MW3: Get finishing moves, assists, downs, and wins in the Slam Deathmatch mode to progress this challenge
- Warzone: Trade legendary weapons at Weapon Trade Stations
- MWZ: Get kills with a Handgun, Submachine Gun, or Melee Weapons to progress this challenge
By unlocking every reward listed above, you’ll be awarded a Mastery reward which is a Locked and Lucky SVA 545 assault rifle blueprint. The Conquest event ends on August 14, 2024.