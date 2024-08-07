MW3 and Warzone: Conquest Event and Rewards

Put your skills to the test across maps and modes.

So far, MW3 and Warzone Season 5 has been action packed with new content, a WWE crossover, and limited-time events. The latest event goes by the name of Conquest and participating will see you acquire a batch of freebies.

As you complete challenges across your favorite modes, you’ll bank yourself various cosmetic rewards, along with a consumable.

More Call of Duty guides

All MW3 and Warzone Conquest rewards

Here are all the quests tied to this event and the items you’ll get for completing challenges in either multiplayer, MWZ, or battle royale.

Holo-Graphic-Violence Calling Card

MW3: Get kills, crossfires, and wins in Free for All to progress this challenge

Warzone: Deploy Redeploy Drone Beacons (R.D.B)

MWZ: Kill Mercs, get Convoy Keycards, loot Merc Camps, or open Stronghold Safes to progress this challenge

Inside the Net Emblem

MW3: Get kills, assists, and wins in Team Deathmatch to progress this challenge

Warzone: Obtain cards from Biometric Scanners

MWZ: Kill Manglers, Mimics, Disciples, or Hellhounds in a Yellow Zone to progress this challenge

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark

MW3: Get kills, assists, objectives, and wins in Domination to progress this challenge

Warzone: Complete Scavenger Contracts

MWZ: Kill zombies in a Red Zone to progress this challenge

Battle Pass Tier Skip

MW3: Get kills, assists, objectives, and wins in Kill Confirmed to progress this challenge

Warzone: Activate UAV Towers

MWZ: Complete at least 5 Contracts and Exfil or complete at least one Contract in all difficulty regions and Exfil without being downed to progress this challenge

Death’s Match Charm

MW3: Get kills, assists, objectives, and wins in Hardpoint to progress this challenge

Warzone: Buy Loadout Drops at Buy Stations

MWZ: Exfil with any Aetherium Crystal or Aether Tool, or use Pack-A-Punch to progress this challenge

All That Follows Weapon Sticker

MW3: Get finishing moves, assists, downs, and wins in the Slam Deathmatch mode to progress this challenge

Warzone: Trade legendary weapons at Weapon Trade Stations

MWZ: Get kills with a Handgun, Submachine Gun, or Melee Weapons to progress this challenge

By unlocking every reward listed above, you’ll be awarded a Mastery reward which is a Locked and Lucky SVA 545 assault rifle blueprint. The Conquest event ends on August 14, 2024.