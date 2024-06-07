Pokemon Go: Slumbering Sands Timed Research Tasks and Rewards

Pokemon Go has launched a sleepy set of Timed Research with the Slumbering Sands event. However, there’s no time to doze off if you’re a Trainer who wants to grab all the rewards that feature in the week-long festivities.

There’s plenty of content to look forward to here and a lot of opportunities for encounters with new costumed Pokemon and a range of Shinies. The full details on the encounters can be viewed here, but for now, let’s get stuck into what is on the line in terms of Timed Research and how you can get involved.

All Slumbering Sands Sleep Timed Research tasks and rewards

Here are all the Timed Research tasks and the rewards you’ll earn for completing them, courtesy of Leek Duck.

Step 1

Track sleep using Pokemon Go Plus+ for one day – Komala encounter

Catch eight Pokemon in Poke Balls using the Pokemon Go Plus+ – Visor Slakoth encounter

Spin eight PokeStops while using the Pokemon Go Plus+ – Visor Slakoth encounter

Rewards: Nightcap Snorlax encounter and 1,000 Stardust

Step 2

Track sleep using Pokemon Go Plus+ for two days – Komala encounter

Catch 24 Pokemon in Poke Balls using the Pokemon Go Plus+ – Visor Slakoth encounter

Spin 24 PokeStops while using the Pokemon Go Plus+ – Visor Slakoth encounter

Rewards: Nightcap Snorlax encounter and 3,000 Stardust

Paid Timed Research

For US $2.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you’ll be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research.

Timed Research rewards include:

Komala Backpack avatar item

Encounters with Komala and Slakoth wearing a visor

Stardust, XP, Silver Pinap Berries, and more!

To participate in the Timed Research quests, you must link a Pokemon Go Plus+ device to your account. If you don’t own the needed device, you can still take advantage of the event bonuses, wild encounters, paid Timed Research, and more until the event ends on June 12, 2024. If you do participate in the Pokemon Go Plus+ Timed Research, you have until June 14, 2024 to claim all the rewards.