Lords of the Fallen: Where To Find All Antideluvian Chisels

Find all the Antideluvian Chisels in Lords of the Fallen and fully upgrade your Umbral Lamp to give yourself the best possible chances while exploring the cursed realm of Mournstead. Each Chisel you find further upgradest your lamp, giving you more slots for rare Umbral Eye accessories. If you want to survive longer in the Umbral realm, you won’t want to miss the Antideluvian Chisels. There are only three in the game, and if you miss one, you’ll miss it forever.

How To Upgrade The Umbral Lamp

Reach Skyrest Bridge, then enter the upper room that’s seemingly empty near the Vestige. In the Umbral realm, a multi-armed creature called Molhu will talk to you. Giving the creature key items called Antideluvian Chisels will upgrade your Umbral Lamp. For each chisel you bring, you’ll unlock another Umbral Eye Slot.

Umbral Lamp Upgrades: There are three Umbral Eye slots you can unlock. There are two types of slots — the Main Slot and Secondary Slots. Depending on where you equip an Umbral Eye, you’ll gain different bonuses.

1st Chisel : Unlock the Main Socket. Unlock the ability to socket Umbral Eyes. Umbral Eyes are special accessories only found in Umbral Husks in the Umbral realm.

: Unlock the Main Socket. Unlock the ability to socket Umbral Eyes. Umbral Eyes are special accessories only found in Umbral Husks in the Umbral realm. 2nd Chisel : Unlock a Secondary Socket. All Umbral Eyes can be equipped in either a Main Socket or Secondary Socket. Check the Umbral Eye to see what bonuses you’ll get depending on the socket.

: Unlock a Secondary Socket. All Umbral Eyes can be equipped in either a Main Socket or Secondary Socket. Check the Umbral Eye to see what bonuses you’ll get depending on the socket. 3rd Chisel: Unlock another Secondary Socket. This gives you a total of three sockets — Main Socket and two Secondary Sockets.

Antideluvian Chisel Locations

There are three Antideluvian Chisels found in the world of Mournstead. Each one is incredibly important, and the first chisel is found in Lower Calrath on the main path to the second beacon.

Antideluvian Chisel #1: Lower Calrath – Located in the large Lower Calrath courtyard with a massive tree. Reach the Alehouse Vestige, the second vestige in the large, destroyed building in Lower Calrath.

Progress from the Alehouse to the courtyard with the burning tree in the center, with a roaming Ruiner enemy. Defeat the Ruiner and enter the Umbral. Defeat the Mendacious Visage guarding the tree, then collect the Umbral Husk item on the tree. That’s where you’ll find the chisel.

Antideluvian Chisel #2: Fief of the Chill Curse – Located in the Kinrangr Guardian Folard boss arena. After defeating the boss, enter the Umbral and open the item container corpse mounted to the wall.

To reach the boss arena, start from the Redcopse Village Windmill Vestige. Acquire the Fief Key from Tormund by talking to him after defeating the first major beacon boss in the Forsaken Fen.

Antideluvian Chisel #3: Manse of the Hallowed Brothers – Collect it in the room connected to the upper level of the Kitchen, guarded by a bell-wearing brute. Enter the Umbral to spot a body container with this upgrade item. You’ll need to acquire the Manse Kitchen Key by defeating the Holy Knight in the nearby courtyard.

To reach the Manse of the Hallowed Brothers, purchase the Pilgrim’s Perch Key and travel through Belled Rise until you encounter the boss Resonance of Tenacity, then progress higher in Pilgrim’s Rise until you reach an elevator. The elevator takes you up to a Vestige and a castle wall. At the top of the castle wall, you’ll find the Manse of the Hallowed Brothers.