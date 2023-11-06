Lords of the Fallen: How To Find All Rune Tablets

To get one of the best runes in Lords of the Fallen, you’ll need to complete Gerlinde’s Quest and find all three lost Rune Tablets. These are rare key items that unlock additional functions at the Blacksmith. You’ll be able to slot and purchase Runes — which are used to further enhance your weapons or shields. And one rune is absolutely one of the best items in Lords of the Fallen. The best rune is the Crafter’s Essence Rune, which negates stat and weight requirements on the equipped weapon or shield. That’s basically allows you to min/max your build and deal insane damage with the right weapons. You can even dual-wield Grand Swords or Hammers. There’s more you can unlock by completing Gerlinde’s Quest, so here’s how to find all three tablets she wants.

Rune Tablet Locations Guide

Before you can begin Gerlinde’s Quest, you’ll need to save her. She’s located in Pilgrim’s Perch at the lower level from the Bellroom Vestige. Once you unlock the shortcut lift, ride down and drop into the prison area below. Defeat the Holy Knight (Pureblade) to get the key. Give it to Gerlinde, and next time you visit Skyrest Bridge, she’ll have setup shop.

Gerlinde will request three tablets. Each table gives you a different reward. We’ll get into the locations below and then share what the tablet unlocks after turning it in.

Cracked Rune Tablet: Fitzroy’s Gorge – Found in the cave near where you’ll meet the NPC Drustan. Down the path, you’ll reach a ledge with this item. To find Drustan, enter the Fitzroy’s Gorge cave — the one that leads to the Ruiner boss on the bridge — and look for a path to your right after crossing the Umbral Bridge. In the umbral, there’s a small slope you can use to enter the cave.

Finding the Cracked Rune Tablet and giving it to Gerlinde unlocks Runesmithing at the blacksmith. This allows you to purchase and slot runes into your weapons or shields.

Cracked Rune Tablet: Upper Calrath – After the fight against the Spurned Progeny, you’ll enter the ashen Upper Calrath. Progress until you enter the abandoned upper-class house. In the large marble floor room, look in the fireplace guarded by an Inferno Knight.

Turn in the second Cracked Rune Tablet to unlock additional rune slots for your weapons. Secondary Runes slots give special effects and further enhance your weapons or shields.

Rune Tablet: Tower of Penance – Located on the ground level connected to the poisonous knight boss arena bridge. Clear out the main floor, then open the large chest in the back-left corner of the chamber. This is the last of three Rune Tablets you can use to unlock Rune features with the Blacksmith.

After finding all three Tablets, you’ll be able to give the last tablet to either Gerlinde or her prisoner Sparky. You can only give the Rune Tablet to one of them. Depending on what you choose, this will be a permanent change — and you can only get one reward per run.

Sparky Reward: Give to Sparky to free him. He’ll reward you by giving you the ability to Runesmith at all Vestiges. You’ll be able to use Runesmithing at any Vestige. This also causes Gerlinde to double the prices of her inventory items.

Gerlinde Reward : Give to Gerlinde and she’ll give you the Crafter’s Essence Rune . This powerful run lowers the slotted weapon / shield weight and stat requirements to 0. Essentially, you can use any weapon with any stats.

: Give to Gerlinde and she’ll give you the . This powerful run lowers the slotted weapon / shield weight and stat requirements to 0. Essentially, you can use any weapon with any stats. She will also unlock new inventory: Briostone Trio, Large Manastone Cluster and Ammunition Satchel.

Naturally, we recommend giving the Rune Tablet to Gerlinde on your first run. Her reward, the Crafter’s Essence Rune, is simply too powerful. Doing this is essentially the evil choice, but you don’t want to miss out on this rune. The only downside is — if you follow the Umbral Ending and eventually kill Gerlinde, you’ll have no way to change runes. If you give the tablet to Sparky, you’ll be able to continue to swap runes at any Vestige, even if Gerlinde is gone.

Choose wisely! This quest is relatively simple and gives some of the best rewards in the game — anything that instantly makes you stronger is worth doing in Lords of the Fallen.