Silent Hill 2 Remake Store Listing Potentially Mentions Special Pyramid Head Origin Story

Silent Hill fans waited for years to see Konami bring the franchise back from the dead. It started to look positive, too, when Hideo Kojima unveiled his interest in bringing the franchise back. However, that was followed by an abrupt leave from Kojima, ultimately killing off his Silent Hill project. Despite that, we do know Silent Hill is trying to make a significant return. Last year, we got the unveiling of several projects in the works, including a remake of Silent Hill 2. We’re still waiting on more information to be released when it comes to this game, but a story listing page makes an interesting point.

Best Buy has a listing page for Silent Hill 2, and thanks to X user Bobvids, the post mentions Pyramid Head and a special origin story. In particular, the quote is, “Fan favorite character, Pyramid Head, makes a return along with a special origin story for fans to play through” which has some fans questioning what’s being referenced. The way it’s worded, the store page listing could indicate that an origin story is set for Pyramid Head. However, it’s very easily meant that this origin storyline is actually Born From A Wish.

apparently the best buy listing for the silent hill 2 remake says there will be a playable “origin story” for someone. this is hopefully ‘born from a wish’, but the way it’s worded makes it sound like pyramid head will be given an origin story and uhhhhh lol pic.twitter.com/vab92VQooF — 🐢 bob 📼 (@bobvids) November 4, 2023

If you recall, Born From A Wish was a special side campaign that followed Maria. But I’ll refrain from saying much more than that if you haven’t experienced Silent Hill 2 before. So it’s entirely possible that this listing is just worded in a way that makes it sound like we’re getting a Pyramid Head side storyline. I’m sure that if this was the case, then fans might be a bit upset over the direction Silent Hill 2 could be going.

Unfortunately, we’re left with plenty of questions regarding the remake. We know the Bloober Team is working on the project. This is the studio known for games like Layers of Fear, The Medium, and Blair Witch. Silent Hill 2 will be their biggest game to date, and the studio is hopeful that this title remake will bring them to new heights. Meanwhile, we’re left waiting for the official release date for the remake. We’ve seen a report recently that suggested a launch in March of next year. However, nothing official has been unveiled quite yet. While we wait for more information to emerge online, you can check out a trailer for the game in the video we have embedded below.