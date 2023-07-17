Final Fantasy 16: Blacksmith Blues 2 Side Quest Guide

Many of the side quests in Final Fantasy 16 aren’t really worth doing based on their rewards, however, it’s important to complete any of the quests with white plus symbols on their quest markers. Those quests are marked to show players that their rewards offer significant upgrades or important crafting recipes.

Blacksmith Blues 2 is one such quest that can net you one of the best swords in the game, so it’s a good idea to complete it if you’re looking for a powerful weapon to use against any of the tough boss fights in the game.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to complete the Blacksmith Blues 2 side quest in Final Fantasy 16.

How to Start the Blacksmith Blues 2 Side Quest

The Blacksmith Blues 2 side quest isn’t available until after you’ve completed the three Letting Off Steam main quest missions where you hang out with various members of the Hideaway while acquiring the parts for Mid’s flying machine. After finishing Letting Off Steam III, go to the Reading Table in Clive’s room and select the entry titled “About Blackthorne.” Here, you’ll find a letter where August tells Clive that he’s worried about Blackthorne the blacksmith again. Accept the quest from the Reading Table and you’ll be ready to start.

Blacksmith Blues 2 Quest Guide

After reading about August’s concerns and accepting the quest, head over to the blacksmith shop and speak with Blackthorn. He’ll tell you about a one-edged blade he heard about that’s sharper than anything he’s ever made and that he heard that Charon the shopkeeper sold it to someone. Once the conversation is over, talk with Charon and she’ll tell you that she sold it to a Dhalmekian man named Lord Ignac who collects weapons.

Once Charon has told you about the man who bought the blade, fast travel to the Dalimil Inn Obelisk in Dhalmekia. Head inside the inn and go upstairs to the rooms on the right side of the area and you’ll see a brief cutscene where Lord Ignac’s servant Radim tells you that Ignac’s possessions have been stolen by a group of bandits in the desert.

Leave the inn and head to the north side of the Velkroy Desert. Here, you’ll find a handful of bandits to fight off. They’re pretty standard enemies, so you shouldn’t have much difficulty taking them all out. Be careful of the larger enemy, the Innkeeper, since he’s got much more health than the rest of his crew and can hit you for big damage. While he is menacing, he shouldn’t be anything you haven’t faced before at this point in the game.

After taking out the bandits, you’ll see a quick scene where Clive recovers Ignac’s lost luggage and returns to the inn. When there, he’ll speak with Ignac about the single-edged blade that Blackthorn told him about and Ignac will reveal the blade’s secret: the Sundered Whetstone. After talking with him, Ignac will give you a Sundered Whetstone. Return to the Hideaway and give the stone to Blackthorn.

When you give the stone to Blackthorn, he’ll give you the Excalibur Design Draft, one of the most powerful weapons in Final Fantasy 16. Unfortunately, you won’t get the blade for free–you’ll have to get the components for it–but given its high damage output, it’s a great sword to craft once you have all of the crafting materials.