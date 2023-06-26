Final Fantasy 16: How To Get Ultima | Secret Best Weapon Guide

If you want the best weapon in the game, you’ll need to craft Ultima in Final Fantasy 16. Ultimate is the secret super weapon only available in New Game+ and on the hardest difficulty level. After completing the story, you can replay and earn Ultima by reforging legendary swords, making the weapons you already have more powerful by completing side-quests and earning more rare materials from Notorious Marks. The Ultima sword is only available after nearly a complete full second playthrough. So be prepared for a lot of game time before you can get the true best weapon in FF16.

Ultima is the true most powerful sword in Final Fantasy 16. This weapon can only be unlocked in New Game+ (NG+) on Final Fantasy Mode — the new harder difficulty that is only available after completing the story once. This secret weapon is one of the only new pieces of content you’ll find in NG+ / Final Fantasy Mode.

Requirements : Before attempting to craft Ultima, you’ll need to reforge the Icebrand , Ragnarok and Gotterdammerung .

: Before attempting to craft Ultima, you’ll need to reforge the , and . Complete Blacksmith’s Blues 1-4 to unlock Icebrand Reforged recipe and Gotterdammerung Reforged . You’ll also automatically unlock the Ragnarok Sword — you’ll need to reforge it too.

to unlock recipe and . You’ll also automatically unlock the — you’ll need to reforge it too. Reforge the Gotterdammerung in NG+ . You’ll need all the same ingredients — x4 Orichalcum , x2 Flawless Darksteel and x1 Flawless Battlehorn . They come from the exact same source as the previous run.

in . You’ll need all the same ingredients — , and . They come from the exact same source as the previous run. Learn how to craft Gotterdammerung here. It is the same process in NG+.

Once you have Icebrand Reforged and Gotterdammerung Reforged in NG+, you’ll be able to craft the Ultima Sword. Ultima can only be crafted after MQ #64, extremely late in the game. The Gotterdammerung and Icebrand can be crafted earlier — the previous best weapon can be crafted once you reach MQ #62. Prepare yourself and get these quests done before gaining the final ingredients near the end of the story.

How To Craft Ultima Weapon : To unlock Ultima , you’ll need to acquire extremely rare NG+ materials. Two are automatically unlocked as you progress the story. The last ingredient ( Gotterdammerung Reforged ) can be acquired slightly earlier than Everdark Reforged . To craft Ultima, combine these three ingredients.

: To unlock , you’ll need to acquire extremely rare NG+ materials. Two are automatically unlocked as you progress the story. The last ingredient ( ) can be acquired slightly earlier than . To craft Ultima, combine these three ingredients. Utterance of Creation x1 : Start NG+ to gain the Utterance of Creation material. This material is automatically in your inventory at the start of New Game+ .

: to gain the material. This material is automatically in your inventory at the start of . Everdark Reforged x1 : Reach MQ: The Last King and defeat Barnabas during the main story to acquire the Flawless Dark Shard . Return to the Hideaway and use the Blacksmith to forge the Everdark Reforged. Forging requires x1 Flawless Dark Shard , x1 Icebrand Reforged , x8 Flawless Meteorite and x800 Sharp Fangs .

: Reach and defeat during the main story to acquire the . Return to the Hideaway and to forge the Everdark Reforged. Forging requires , , and . Gotterdammerung Reforged: Unlock the crafting recipe by completing Blacksmith’s Blues 4 side-quest in the Hideaway. All hunts required to craft are available in MQ #62. This also requires the upgraded Ragnarok Reforged sword that you acquire by completing the side-quest.

Combine Utterance of Creation, Everdark Reforged and Gotterdammerung Reforged to craft Ultima. The most powerful sword in the game — for real this time. The ultimate weapon does 700 PHYS / MAG. That makes this the best weapon in the game. You can’t unlock it your first time through, but you can earn it to smash through the game one more time. If you really want to.