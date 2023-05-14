Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best FTAC Siege Class

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 03 Reloaded has arrived, dropping another round of fresh content. One of the new weapons that has joined the battlefield is the FTAC Siege pistol. If you’re searching for the best FTAC Siege class in Warzone 2, we’ve got you covered.

Before you create your FTAC Siege loadout, you’ll have to unlock the gun, first. In order to do so, you have to complete an in-game challenge. You’re required to earn 50 kills while hip firing a handgun of your choice. Upon successful completion, the FTAC Siege will be yours.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 FTAC Siege class

Barrel: Ratchet BE

Ratchet BE Laser: FJX DIOD-70

FJX DIOD-70 Stock: Siege Wire Stock

Siege Wire Stock Rear Grip: SUR-160

SUR-160 Magazine: 50 Round Drum

Let’s begin breaking down this build. Firstly, the Ratchet BE barrel increases the damage range and bullet velocity of the weapon to improve its potential at range. At the same time, you’ll experience better hip fire accuracy in close-quarter situations.

Next, the FJX DIOD-70 laser quickens your aim down sight and sprint to fire speeds, while improving your aiming stability. Pairing this with the Siege Wire stock will continue to enhance your sprint speed, recoil control, and boost your aim walking speed.

Penultimately, THE SUR-160 rear grip rounds off your sprint to fire and aim down sight speeds, providing you with a fast and snappy pistol. Using the 50 Round magazine will give you more than enough ammunition to deal some serious damage to your opponents.

The FTAC Siege class is best suited to close-quarter fights in Warzone 2. To achieve a versatile loadout, be sure to use the pistol alongside a weapon that is ready to take on battles at range. An assault rifle, battle rifle, or even a light machine gun are all viable options. Currently, the ISO Hemlock and the Cronen Squall are the best long range meta weapons.