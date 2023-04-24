Minecraft Legends: How To Gather More Gold | Money Collecting Guide

Gold is the most valuable resource in Minecraft Legends. You’ll need it to unlock Power Towers and First Golems — the best defensive structures and units in the game. You’ll need these to take on the highest level Piglin bases. Unless you’ve vastly expanded your army, your spawned minions won’t be able to overcome the powerful Piglins alone. Gold is also a resource you seemingly can’t collect. There are no improvements at the Well of Fate that allow you to dig up gold. There are upgrade structures for Coal, Diamonds, and other ores. But no gold.

And gold doesn’t spawn naturally on the map. If you check the map, you’ll see that no biome spawns gold. To get gold, you’ll have to go after Piglins — and there are ways to earn even more. Grabbing as much gold as you can as early as you can make the later battles so much easier. Trust me, you’ll thank us later. It took way too long for us to realize you could actually mine for gold, but there’s only one way to do it. Learn all about gold farming in the full guide below.

How To Get Gold | Rare Resource Guide

Gold is a unique resource that is important for unlocking ultimate units like the four First Golems and the Power Towers. Without gold, you won’t be able to reactivate the Firsts or miniaturize the Power Tower mechanisms and bring them with you. Gold is required for each individual tower and first so you’ll need a steady supply to gather them all up. If you explore for long, you’re bound to find these unlockable (and extremely useful) permanent upgrades. The trouble is gathering the gold required.

Gold can be gathered in two ways. Gold is not a natural biome resource and won’t appear while exploring — except as a Treasure Chest reward.

Gold normally only spawns in Piglin Bases . By destroying Piglin Bases you’ll be rewarded with gold . You’ll also earn bonus gold when destroying Piglin Drill structures. By destroying Piglin Drills , you’ll also expose a vein of Gold Ore . By using the ‘ Gather All ‘ Allay command, you can gather this rare resource.

Piglin Drills are resource gathering mines that appear in every Piglin Outpost or Base. These are small structures with lava in the center and a drill / mining platform. Destroy them to reveal a hidden gold ore vein underneath. There are often one or two even in a small Outpost. After clearing out a base, look for the gold veins. These will remain in the Netherrack sections even after the base is destroyed. Return to those locations to gather more gold you might’ve missed.

The ‘Gather All‘ command unlocks automatically after destroying a certain amount of Piglin Bases. The bases are the major locations that claim entire regions — not the small outposts that appear on the map. Once you’ve defeated 3-5 Bases, the Gather All command will unlock.

Gold can also be found in Treasure Chests or Piglin Chests . Treasure Chests are found in random locations all over the Overworld — you’ll see a treasure chest marker on your compass if there’s a chest nearby. These have random rewards and can possibly give gold. They can also give resources or permanent allay upgrades. Piglin Chests often contain gold and are only located in Piglin Outposts . These appear like normal chests but shaped like a piglin’s face. Check your map and cursor over Piglin Outposts — you’ll often see if they’re specially notated as a resource outpost.

To unlock Pilgin Chests, fight Pilgin patrols at night in the Overworld until one drops a Piglin Key. The key is a permanent unlock, so no other keys are required after getting the first. By using the ‘Gather All‘ command and destroying Piglin mines, you can earn a lot more gold.