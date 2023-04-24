Minecraft Legends: How To Find Flying & Faster Mounts | All Mount Locations

Mounts are how you interact with the world in Minecraft Legends. Instead of walking around or fighting directly, your hero commands from their mounted steeds and leads armies of summoned mobs into war. Depending on your mount, you can sprint across the world at incredible speeds, climb tall mountains or castle walls easily, or even fly all over the Overworld. Each mount type is associated with a different biome, and if you’re lucky you might spot one while exploring. There are a total of four mounts to find in Minecraft Legends, and each has a different strength or weakness.

To help you customize your gameplay experience, we have a full list of mounts and where to find them. Each mount is associated with a different biome, so you’ll need to thoroughly explore your map if you want to get them all. If you’re really unlucky, a mount may not spawn on your map at all — I don’t know if that’s a bug or intended feature, but here’s hoping your campaign (or multiplayer map) spawns all four of the mounts below.

More Minecraft Legends guides:

How To Unlock First Golem Super Units | How To Unlock Power Towers | Brilliant Beetle Mount Upgrade | Night Beacon Quest Guide | How To Unlock Piglin Chests | High Level Piglin Bases Tips | How To Get Any Resource | How To Unlock Creepers, Skeletons & Zombies

Where To Find Each Mount

Mounts can be swapped at any time. Approach a mount and press [X] to switch. If you encounter a mount you’ve ridden before, it will follow you on the overworld map. Your horse will also respawn whenever you fast-travel to a village or other well location.

NOTE: Like everything in Minecraft, mount locations are totally random. The locations are biome-based, so thoroughly search your map for mount spawn locations. These locations are marked on your map with a “?” marker. Depending on the biome, you’ll get one of the following mount types.

Horse : Standard mount. Your starting horse is fast and can sprint indefinitely. A friendly mount that’ll do everything you need.

: Standard mount. Your starting horse is fast and can sprint indefinitely. A friendly mount that’ll do everything you need. Location: N/A. Reappears whenever you fast travel.

Brilliant Beetle : A unique mount that can climb walls and glides while jumping. Extremely useful mount for crossing walls and fully exploring Piglin strongholds. One of the best all-around mounts.

: A unique mount that can climb walls and glides while jumping. Extremely useful mount for crossing walls and fully exploring Piglin strongholds. One of the best all-around mounts. Location: Jungle Biomes.

Regal Tiger : A straight upgrade of the horse. Movement and sprinting is much faster. Has none of the benefits of the Brilliant Beetle or Big Beak Bird. Great for speeding around the environment — if you don’t have to cross Jagged Peaks.

: A straight upgrade of the horse. Movement and sprinting is much faster. Has none of the benefits of the Brilliant Beetle or Big Beak Bird. Great for speeding around the environment — if you don’t have to cross Jagged Peaks. Location: Dry Savana Biomes.