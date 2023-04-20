Minecraft Legends: How To Get Any Resource You Need | Collecting Resources Guide

Minecraft Legends is a strategic take on the survival gameplay of Minecraft, turning your playable hero into a commander instead of a crafter. Between commanding armies and building defenses, you’ll also need to do some resource gathering. Collecting has been greatly simplified in this game. Instead of pickaxing objects slowly, you’ll plop down a Gather Allay chest and the spectral creature will begin collecting everything in the area.

There are multiple different resources — only a handful compared to the hundreds from the original game. If you’re wondering where to find Redstone, Diamonds, Coal or other rare materials required to build the best structures and units in Minecraft Legends, here’s a full rundown of how gathering works in the game.

To collect resources, you’ll use Gather Allays. These little fairy-like creatures will collect all the resources in a square after plopping down their collection chest. They’ll continue to collect and add to your total resource inventory whether you stick around or leave the area.

But you won’t be able to collect all types of resources. Once you’ve unlocked the ability to collect valuable resources like Redstone, actually finding them can be a problem. It’s a big Overworld out there, and if you’re looking for help, we’ve got a few tips to make resource collection a lot easier.

Unlocking New Gather Commands : At the start of the campaign, you’ll be able to gather Stone and Wood . After that, all other types of gathering will need to be unlocked by purchasing and placing an upgrade structure in the Well of Fate . You only need to place ONE Improvement structure for each Gather type. Improvement: Gather Iron – This is the first upgrade you’re required to learn. Unlocks advanced structures, Grindstone Golems and Mossy Golems. Improvement: Gather Coal – Unlocks advanced structures and Creeper mobs. (Creeper mobs must be unlocked later.) Improvement: Gather Redstone – Unlocks advanced structures and Zombie mobs. (Zombie mobs must be unlocked later.) Improvement: Gather Diamond – Unlocks advanced structures and Skeleton mobs. (Skeleton mobs must be unlocked later.)

For each new resource unlocked, you’ll be able to gather them in the Overworld, find the resource in treasure chests, or earn it by collecting daily in-game Villager Chests. These three additional resources are rare and hard to find.

How To Easily Find Rare Resources : Resources are generally found in specific biomes. While Stone and Wood are common, other types like Diamond, Redstone and Coal are only found in specific biomes. Wood : Forest Regions. Can be found in all biomes but Forests are the most abundant. Stone : Well of Fate Region. The central region is packed with giant stone pillars. You can easily earn 1,000+ from a few gatherers. Can also be found in all regions. Iron : Forest Regions, Dry Savannah Regions Redstone : Jungle Region, Swamp Regions Coal : Meadow Regions, Badlands Regions Diamond : Jagged Peaks Regions, Tundra Regions

Fast-travel to villages in these locations to make gathering much easier. Often the resources can be found on the ground near the village itself. You can also construct important upgrades that make gathering much easier.

Upgrades That Make Resource Collection Easier : Build these Upgrades at the Well of Fate to make collecting resources faster and easier. Shared Village Chests : Get this improvement first! This connects all village chests, allowing you to collect all collected resources at villages for the entire map by visiting a single village chest. Gives you an abundant number of resources each day in-game. Allay Storage : Increases your inventory capacity by a large quantity. Very important to hanging onto plenty of rare resources. Abundant Allays : Adds +2 Build Allays and +2 Gather Allays. More Gather Allays means you can gather more resources while exploring.

There’s no reason to slow down! Keep collecting resources and never stop. Whenever you travel through an area, drop Gather Allays until you’re fully maxed out and can’t carry any more. When you’re maxed out, you’re well-prepared for any difficult challenge.