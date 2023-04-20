Minecraft Legends: How To Unlock Zombies, Skeletons & Creepers | Powerful Units Guide

Minecraft Legends puts you in control of an army of mobs. Your starting units are unique Golems, but once you really get into the game, you’ll unlock familiar favorites like Zombies, Skeletons and the all-powerful Creepers. These enhanced units are extremely useful for raiding Piglin bases, with Skeletons able to snipe enemies from halfway across the map, while Creepers rampage through enemies and explode on structures, dealing extreme damage. Zombies are the tankiest units available, able to withstand plenty of punishment while disrupting enemy Piglins with their melee attacks. These units are required once you’re fighting the harder bases — and if you’re wondering what it takes to unlock them, we’ve got the full rundown below.

More Minecraft Legends guides:

How To Unlock First Golem Super Units | How To Unlock Power Towers | Brilliant Beetle Mount Upgrade | Night Beacon Quest Guide | How To Unlock Piglin Chests

Powerful Units Guide | Zombies, Skeletons & Creepers

After completing the Night Beacon quest, three Homestead locations will appear on your map. The Skeleton Homestead, Zombie Homestead and Creeper Homestead. You can visit these locations immediately to recruit mobs but you won’t be able to build spawners — yet.

How To Unlock Mob Spawners : Complete one General Base (Spore, Hunt or Bastion) to initiate a counterattack by the Piglins. All three Mob Homesteads will come under attack. Travel to each Mob Homestead and defeat the Piglins to free them. These defense missions are generally easy — you can open the cages containing trapped mobs and then command them in battle. Using the rescued mobs, destroy the Nether Portal base behind each Homestead to liberate the area.

: Complete one (Spore, Hunt or Bastion) to initiate a counterattack by the Piglins. All three will come under attack.

There’s one additional requirement for unlocking mobs.

Mob Spawners require specific resources to construct and then summon the Mobs. Even after rescuing the homestead, you’ll need to unlock Improvements at the Well of Fate to unlock Mobs. Creepers : Requires Gather Coal. Zombies : Requires Gather Redstone. Skeletons : Requires Gather Diamond.

require specific to construct and then summon the Mobs. Even after rescuing the homestead, you’ll need to unlock at the to unlock Mobs.

Mobs are extremely powerful — much more powerful than your standard golems. They deal more damage and can withstand attacks longer.

Zombies : The Zombie Homestead is located in the high north Jungle Region. Zombies are high health units that are resistant to debuff. Their melee attack disrupts enemies, making them powerful frontline troops.

: The Zombie Homestead is located in the high north Jungle Region. Zombies are high health units that are resistant to debuff. Their melee attack disrupts enemies, making them powerful frontline troops. Creepers : The Creeper Homestead is to the northwest in the Badlands Region. Creepers are special units that explode on contact with enemies or structures. They’re extremely powerful. Their damaging explosion also causes fear in any remaining enemies.

: The Creeper Homestead is to the northwest in the Badlands Region. Creepers are special units that explode on contact with enemies or structures. They’re extremely powerful. Their damaging explosion also causes fear in any remaining enemies. Skeletons: The Skeleton Homestead is in the West in the Tundra Region. Skeletons are able to shoot arrows over walls and attack from much longer range than Wood Golems. They have no melee attack, so need to be placed carefully on the field.

Homesteads must remain free to continue using mobs. If a homestead is occupied, you’ll need to free it to continue using spawners.