Fortnite: All NPC Locations | Chapter 4 Season 2

A new Fortnite season has arrived and its MEGA. Epic Games has introduced players to a futuristic theme where there are some captivating points of interest to explore, the debut of Grind Rails, fresh Reality Augments to choose from, and so much more. If you’re looking for a certain NPC in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 or you just want to familiarize yourself with their locations, we’ve got you covered.

Knowing where all the NPCs are is useful as you can use your gold bars to buy items from them and even hire certain ones to get them on your side. Although NPCs feature in every Fortnite season, there’s always a new rotation to get used to.

All NPC locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Here is every NPC and where you can find them on the island:

Evie: Southern area of Knotty Nets

Southern area of Knotty Nets Neuralynx: Inside a house between Knotty Nets and MEGA City

Inside a house between Knotty Nets and MEGA City Longshot: At the top of the tower at the Royal Run landmark, to the west of The Citadel

At the top of the tower at the Royal Run landmark, to the west of The Citadel CRZ-8: Inside Bamboo Circle, northwest of MEGA City

Inside Bamboo Circle, northwest of MEGA City Garrison: At Watery Watch, the small part of land to the southwest corner of the map

At Watery Watch, the small part of land to the southwest corner of the map Mizuki: Inside the Eastern Watch tower at The Citadel

Inside the Eastern Watch tower at The Citadel P33LY: Inside a tower to the south of Anvil Square

Inside a tower to the south of Anvil Square Polar Patroller: By an outpost on the frozen lake, west of Brutal Bastion

By an outpost on the frozen lake, west of Brutal Bastion Remedy: Inside the Secluded Spire landmark that’s southwest of Slappy Shores

Inside the Secluded Spire landmark that’s southwest of Slappy Shores Stray: Close to the top of a building towards the northern part of MEGA City

Close to the top of a building towards the northern part of MEGA City Sunflower: At the northern side of Frenzy Fields

At the northern side of Frenzy Fields Thunder: On the island south of Steamy Springs

On the island south of Steamy Springs Highcard: A boss that spawns at either Shattered Slabs, Brutal Bastion, or MEGA City

There are only thirteen NPCs with the launch of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, less than we’ve seen in previous seasons. However, more could be added as the season continues to progress.