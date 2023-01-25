Valheim: How To Access The Mistlands

Ever since it first dropped into early access, there has been a staggering amount of content available to players in Valheim. From new weapons to items to enemies to biomes, players have been able to fully immerse themselves in the survival game as it continues getting bigger and better. The “Mistlands” update that dropped in late 2022 features some of the game’s best content, but in order to access it, you’ll need to be able to find the Mistlands first.

Because of the nature of games in early access, there’s a chance that the information below might change to be a little inaccurate as Valheim continues being updated. That said, since the Mistlands have been relatively consistent ever since the game launched, it seems safe to say that they should continue behaving the same. Use the guide below to learn everything you need to know about finding the Mistlands in Valheim.

More Valheim guides:

| 12 Tips The Game Doesn’t Explain | Beginner’s Guide | How To Tame & Breed Boars | Comprehensive Healing Potion Crafting Guide | 4 Tips To Improve FPS Performance | 9 Tips To Survive The Swamps | How To Summon All Bosses | Best Mods List | How To Move Loot Easier | Inventory Guide | How To Unlock & Craft Portals | How To Find Haldor The Trader | How To Unlock The Best Weapons | How To Craft The Fenris Armor Set & Flesh Rippers | How to get the Horn of Celebration |

How to Find the Mistlands in Valheim

Because the Mistlands are a type of biome in Valheim and all game maps are randomly generated, there’s not a consistent answer about how to find them. Like all other biomes, you’ll simply need to explore until you run into them. That said, there are a few things that remain relatively consistent about the Mistlands between map seeds.

Following the Mistlands update in December of 2022, the biomes appear a lot more frequently, so if you’re having trouble locating them, it might not be a bad idea to generate a new world where they’ll be much more common to encounter.

Since the Mistlands are considered to be one of the tougher area types in Valheim, they don’t tend to appear near your initial spawn point on a map. This means that you’ll need to do a fair amount of traveling if you want to find the biome. The best advice would be to stock up on some supplies, hop on your boat, and pick a direction to start exploring in. Continue that way until you start to see areas that are covered in a thick fog. Once you do, approach them and you’ll find yourself in the Mistlands. Take note, that you’ll need a Wisplight in order to see through the fog and that the Mistlands are a very unforgiving area. Make sure to only start looking for them once you feel well-equipped and ready to take on a challenge.