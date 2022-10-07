Cyberpunk 2077: How To Get $200,000+ Right At The Start Of The Game | Corpo Life Path Trick

Using this trick, you can take your intro cash into the next phase of the game.

You can buy some of the best gear very early in Cyberpunk 2077 — the big problem is earning the eddies. Cash doesn’t come quick in Night City, and it can take a huge chunk of gameplay before you’re rolling around with $35,000+ to buy legendary cyberdecks and other gear. If you want to start the game with a fat pile of cash, you’ll need a little patience and a very specific career path.

This trick relies on the Corpo Path. At the start of Cyberpunk 2077, you’re given three options. You can play as a lowly Street Kid, a roaming desert Nomad, or a powerful Corpo agent. Depending on your choice, you’ll unlock additional voice lines, insights, and side-jobs later in the game. But none of them really give you a reward at the start. After your downfall, you start with nothing. Even the Corpo, who starts with a huge bank account, loses everything before the main story truly begins.

But what if there was a way to keep all that cash. There’s a way, and it is ridiculously simple. You’ll just need a little patience to keep (almost) every cent.

How To Start With $200,000+ Cash | Corpo Life Path Guide

Very early in the Corpo Life Path questline, one of the three Life Paths available at the start of Cyberpunk 2077, you’ll go to the Mox Club. Briefly, you’ll be free to explore before progressing. If you check your inventory, you’ll see your character starts with almost $200,000~ eddies. Before you can actually spend it, you’ll lose it all.

Unless you use this trick. The game will remove all money from your inventory, but it won’t remove any items you’ve found. We can use this loophole to our advantage.

How To Keep Your Starting Cash : In the Mox Club , use one of the Vending Machines and purchase cans of soda . Purchase as many as you can. After you’ve purchased everything from the vending machine, save the game and reload . This will refresh the vending machine stock. Buy up all the stock you can again. Rinse and repeat until you’ve spent all your money and have an inventory filled with cans of soda.

:

Now you can progress and complete the Corpo Life Path introduction. After the intro, you’ll still have your giant pile of soda cans available. You can sell them immediately for a huge stack of cash, or you can earn even more money with another simple trick.

How To Earn More Money With Cans : Complete the Corpo Life Path and you’ll end up with a lot of soda cans. To make more money than you spent, follow the steps below. Unlock the Mechanic Perk — 1 point — and dismantle the soda cans . For each can you disassemble, you’ll earn x6~ Common Components and x3 Uncommon Components . Common Components sell for $5 each . Uncommon Components sell for $8 each . Disassemble all the cans , then sell all your Common / Uncommon Components to earn a huge profit.

:

This all takes time. Cyberpunk 2077 is a long game, so don’t be afraid to do some early grinding for a very valuable prize. You’ll earn even more money than you started with! This is the same method we described in our cash farming guide right here — but this way you’ll start the game with a huge nest egg.