Cyberpunk 2077: How To Get Rebecca’s Shotgun & Pistol | Edgerunners Easter Egg Guide

If you’ve watched Cyberpunk Edgerunner, the Cyberpunk 2077 anime available right now on Netflix, then you’ll remember Rebecca. The wild, gun-toting gal steals the show and pops skulls. She’s a chromed-out cyberpunk that wields multiple weapons. They’re all painted in her distinctive color palette, and you can grab a bunch in the open world. There are clues dropped in the show where she dropped each weapon, but we’ll reveal where to go with map screenshots. There are two Easter egg guns you can grab.

There’s no quest to complete to earn these weapons. Unlike David’s Jacket, you won’t need to complete steps of a quest or call anyone. All you have to do is travel to the location and pick up the weapon. We’ll show you how to find Rebecca’s Shotgun — everything else is totally unofficial, but you can get a Pistol and a Machinegun that look very similar. We’ll also cover where to find those real quick.

How To Get Rebecca’s Weapons | Edgerunner Easter Egg Weapon Locations

There are two weapons we’re going to find in Night City — Rebecca’s Shotgun. The weapons are found where it was left behind in the show itself. You’ll need to download the latest update for Cyberpunk 2077 or this gun won’t appear. You’ll find it in the center of Corpo Plaza, up the stairs in one of the raised gardens.

Guts Shotgun: City Center, Corpo Plaza — Found in the bushes in the upper section of the garden in the center of Corpo Plaza. Check the map location.

The Guts Shotgun is memorably shown being spun and reloaded in a late scene with Rebecca — she uses her gigantic chromed-out hands to perform trick reloads.

Guts Shotgun : Power Shotgun – Bullets can ricochet off surfaces. 49-60×20 Base Damage +35-42 Chemical Damage +5% Crit Chance +15% Crit Damage +6% Poison Chance +100% Headshot Damage Multiplier

: Power Shotgun – Bullets can ricochet off surfaces.

There are two more guns that look similar to Rebecca’s Weapons. A Mox Pistol and a Mox Machinegun look very, very close to Rebecca’s loadout. You can easily acquire a free Mox Pistol in the basement of the Mox Bar. It isn’t Rebecca’s gun, but it does have the distinctive teal / pink color scheme.

And there’s a huge spoiler warning secret you can also find in Memorial Plaza. Located near the site, you can also find the body of a cowboy — this is none other than Faraday, an old-school member of the team. You can find a note dedicated to the gang on his body. His fate is left ambiguous in the actual anime, so this all but confirms he died relatively recently in the center of town.