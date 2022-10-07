Square Enix made an exciting move in 2018. The company decided to craft up a new internal development studio by adding staff from other development teams under Square Enix. This resulted in the creation of Luminous Productions. Initially, the new division was meant to create not only video games but other forms of entertainment media. However, it wasn’t long into the life cycle of Luminous Productions that video game development became the sole focus for the team. With the use of Luminous Engine, developers began work on Project Athia.

Eventually, gamers around the world would finally get the unveiling of this new game which is now dubbed Forspoken. With this new IP, players are getting a new thrilling fantasy experience that features a female protagonist by the name of Frey Holland. Frey is a young woman who is living in New York City. However, at the start of our journey, Frey suddenly becomes transported into a unique fantasy world. Using an assortment of magical powers and abilities, Frey will have to fight for survival in this strange world.

Initially, Luminous Productions had planned for Square Enix to ship Forspoken out into the marketplace within October of 2022. However, that didn’t happen, as the studio was forced into delaying the release until 2023. Likewise, there is an exclusive deal in place for this Forspoken title, so you’ll want to ensure you have a platform on which this game will be available on launch. Otherwise, you might be waiting a couple of years for the game to end its exclusivity deal.

What’s The Story Premise In Forspoken?

Within Forspoken, players step into the role of a young woman named Frey Holland. One day Frey is mysteriously transported from her hometown of New York City to a strange fantasy world called Athia. Not only has she been transported to a new world, but Frey also finds herself armed with magical powers. Fortunately, she is not entirely alone, as Frey also is equipped with a sentient bracelet that will speak with her.

Frey soon learns that the world of Athia was once a bountiful and flourished place. Until one day, a plague swarmed the area. Humans turned into monsters, beasts roam the world, and now the world is under the control of evil sorcerers. Seemingly immune from this plague, Frey agrees to help Athia return to its former glory. In return, Frey might uncover just how to transport herself back to New York City once again.

This is bound to be quite the fantasy story for players to embark on. Unfortunately, you’ll have to wait a bit longer before you can get your hands on a copy of the game. At the moment, Forspoken is not slated to release until January 24, 2023. When the game does release into the marketplace, it will be an exclusive for a couple of years. As a result, you’ll only be able to play Forspoken on either the PC or PlayStation 5 platforms. Xbox owners are likely to receive it shortly after the timed exclusivity lifts. In the meantime, if you have yet to do so, you can check out the gameplay trailer for Forspoken in the video embedded below.