Mario 3D World: Bowser’s Fury – Here’s How To Make Giga Bowser Battles A Lot Easier | Boss Tips Guide

Giga Bowser is a constant annoyance in Bowser’s Fury, the new add-on included in Super Mario 3D World for Nintendo Switch. This experimental mini-Mario game pits you against Bowser’s biggest incarnation yet, and you’ll have to fight him multiple times to complete the adventure. Each time you fight him he gets harder, and his spawns become more frequent. And fighting him isn’t easy, either.

If you’re struggling to take down Giga Bowser, I have good news for you. There’s an easier way to win. You don’t have to run circles and avoid his attacks. Bowser provides you the tools you need for an easier (and much faster) victory. It’s just up to you to use them. We’ve got a few basic tips to make this fight so, so much easier. Seriously, you need to do this.

More Super Mario 3D World: Bowser's Fury 100% Guides:

How To Make Giga Bowser Boss Battles Easier









Instead of waiting for Bowser to be vulnerable, you can use a different trick — grabbing the big blocks that Bowser spawns in the ground.

Press [Y] when near this big squares. Normally they’re perfect to hide behind when Giga Bowser tries to blast you with his Giga Beam, but using them makes the fights way easier. Press [Y] once to start holding the block, and press [Y] again to throw it.

You can throw them at Bowser to instaly knock him on his back and leave his belly vulnerable for a stomp. Or you can wait for his annoying shell spin attack where he transforms into a wheel and rolls straight for you. Instead of dodging, just stand in his way and use your block as a shield. Bowser will crash into it and reveal his weak spot.

This makes fighting Giga Bowser so much easier. Not only can you instantly initiate his weak point without having to dodge (many) of his attacks, it’s also a great defense item. It will block attacks and even his giga beam. So if it gets destroyed, just grab another one! They’ll respawn pretty often.