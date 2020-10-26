Pokémon Sword & Shield: Crown Tundra DLC – Use These Pokeballs When Hunting Legendary Pokemon

All those Ultra Balls are completely useless in the Crown Tundra DLC, the second and final expansion for Pokemon Sword & Shield. The new Wild Area is packed with Legendary Pokemon, but they’re still absurdly difficult to catch, and the Ultra Balls just aren’t going to cut it. You need Pokeballs that are better — and you can’t waste your valuable Masterballs.

There are multiple types of Pokeballs that are just as good as Masterballs, and way easier to get your hands on. If you’re struggling to catch the Titan Legendary Pokemon, the Legendary Birds, or any of the other hidden Pokemon in the wild region of Galar, these are the Pokeballs you want to get. And you’ll want to get a lot of them too.

Best Pokeballs To Use On Legendary Pokemon In The Crown Tundra

There are two types of balls that are critical for Legendary Hunting — Timer Balls and Quick Balls.

Where To Find: Quick Balls : Sold at the Wyndon Pokemart for 1,000 each. Timer Balls : Sold by Watts vendors in the Wild Area for 50 watts each. Their inventory changes daily, so check back if it isn’t there.



When encountering Legendary Pokemon or anything else, it can cost 20+ or more Ultra Balls to finally earn a catch. Even if you improve your chances as much as possible by lowering your opponent’s HP to 1 with False Swipe.

It is possible to catch with Ultra Balls, but Timer Balls and Quick Balls are some of the best possible Pokeballs — better than Ultra, but not quite as good as Master Balls. Here’s the basic setup for each encounter.

Legendary Encounter: Which Pokeballs To Use Turn 1 : Throw Quick Ball (Quick Ball is only useful on the first turn. Even at full HP, its possible to catch a Legendary.) Turn 2-9 : Whittle down your target’s HP to 1 . If you’ve already done that and have turns left, use Ultra Balls . Turn 10+ : Use Timer Balls at turn 10 and beyond. This is when a Timer Ball is fully charged, and retains its full usefulness.



Timer Balls are some of the most OP Pokeballs in the game — and they’re one of the few that are relatively easy to get. Just check the Wild Area Watts Vendors every day until these appear. Collect Watts from the 2,000 Watts Dens and you’ll eventually have plenty of Watts to spend on these incredibly valuable Pokeballs.

With Timer Balls, your legendary hunting should go a lot more smoothly. You’ll still waste a lot of them, but it increases your chances by a pretty wide margin.

