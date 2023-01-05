Nintendo Switch Games Releasing In 2023

The Nintendo Switch is still going strong and there are many games released for the console in 2023 for its fans. Today we are going to be going over some of the releases with confirmed dates so far as well as some we are still waiting to learn about their release listed below. There is a lot to expect to release this year for the Switch console and we are here to keep you up to date on all of it.

Nintendo Switch Games Releasing In January

Below is a list of Nintendo Switch Games all releasing in January 2023.

Children of Silentown – January 11

Drago Noka – January 12

Lone Ruin – January 12

Graze Counter GM – January 18

A Space for the Unbound – January 19

Persona 3 Portable – January 19

Persona 4 Golden – January 19

Fire Emblem Engage – January 20

Risen – January 24

Wonder Boy Anniversary Collection – January 26

Story of the Seasons: A Wonderful Life – January 26

Alice Escaped! – January 27

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake – January 31

Nintendo Switch Games Releasing Furthermore

The list below features games that will be coming to the Nintendo Switch console from February onward. Some of these games are still depending a release date.

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe – February 24

Blanc – February 2023

Rune Factory 3 Special – March 2

Fitness Boxing Fist of North Star – March (day not listed)

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon – March 17

Storyteller – March 23

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection — April 14

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – May 12

Fae Farm – Spring 2023

Metroid Prime 4 – TBD

Pikmin 4 – TBD

Disney Illusion Island – TBD

Advance Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp – TBD

Master Detective Archives: Rain Code – TBD

Little Nemo and the Nightmare Fiends – TBD

Gunbrella – TBD

Loco Motive – TBD

The Garden Path – TBD

Mineko’s Night Market – TBD

Rune Fencer Illyia – TBD

Sports Story – TBD

Star Wars: Hunters – TBD

Metal Slug Tactics – TBD

Minecraft Legends – TBD

Mina the Hollower – TBD

Endless Dungeon – TBD

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals – TBD

Disney Speedstorm – TBD

Marvel’s Midnight Suns – TBD

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun – TBD

The Plucky Squire – TBD

Syberia: The World Before – TBD

Hollow Knight: Silksong – TBD



We hope this list has helped you find out when all your favorite games are releasing this coming year for the Nintendo Switch console. Many are still waiting on release dates and we hope to keep you updated as we learn more.