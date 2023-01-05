Nintendo Switch Games Releasing In 2023

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
The Nintendo Switch is still going strong and there are many games released for the console in 2023 for its fans. Today we are going to be going over some of the releases with confirmed dates so far as well as some we are still waiting to learn about their release listed below. There is a lot to expect to release this year for the Switch console and we are here to keep you up to date on all of it.
Nintendo Switch Games Releasing In January
Below is a list of Nintendo Switch Games all releasing in January 2023.
- Children of Silentown – January 11
- Drago Noka – January 12
- Lone Ruin – January 12
- Graze Counter GM – January 18
- A Space for the Unbound – January 19
- Persona 3 Portable – January 19
- Persona 4 Golden – January 19
- Fire Emblem Engage – January 20
- Risen – January 24
- Wonder Boy Anniversary Collection – January 26
- Story of the Seasons: A Wonderful Life – January 26
- Alice Escaped! – January 27
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake – January 31
Nintendo Switch Games Releasing Furthermore
The list below features games that will be coming to the Nintendo Switch console from February onward. Some of these games are still depending a release date.
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe – February 24
- Blanc – February 2023
- Rune Factory 3 Special – March 2
- Fitness Boxing Fist of North Star – March (day not listed)
- Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon – March 17
- Storyteller – March 23
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection — April 14
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – May 12
- Fae Farm – Spring 2023
- Metroid Prime 4 – TBD
- Pikmin 4 – TBD
- Disney Illusion Island – TBD
- Advance Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp – TBD
- Master Detective Archives: Rain Code – TBD
- Little Nemo and the Nightmare Fiends – TBD
- Gunbrella – TBD
- Loco Motive – TBD
- The Garden Path – TBD
- Mineko’s Night Market – TBD
- Rune Fencer Illyia – TBD
- Sports Story – TBD
- Star Wars: Hunters – TBD
- Metal Slug Tactics – TBD
- Minecraft Legends – TBD
- Mina the Hollower – TBD
- Endless Dungeon – TBD
- Oxenfree II: Lost Signals – TBD
- Disney Speedstorm – TBD
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns – TBD
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun – TBD
- The Plucky Squire – TBD
- Syberia: The World Before – TBD
- Hollow Knight: Silksong – TBD
We hope this list has helped you find out when all your favorite games are releasing this coming year for the Nintendo Switch console. Many are still waiting on release dates and we hope to keep you updated as we learn more.