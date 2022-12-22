Two Tomb Raider Game Ports Are Coming To The Nintendo Switch In 2023

There are not too many surprises left to be had here in 2022. Most studios have closed their doors for the holiday season. However, you might be surprised to see that two Tomb Raider games are coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2023. Now, these are games we already knew about, but it was previously stated that the games would hit the platform before 2022 wrapped. The games we’re referring to are Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris.

If you’re unfamiliar with these games, they are relatively older titles now. Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light was released initially in 2010. Likewise, Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris was released shortly after in 2014. These games are more of an arcade-style experience with a fixed isometric camera. Additionally, the developers behind the game Crystal Dynamics made these games with more focus on multiplayer gameplay. While these titles have been released across multiple platforms, it’s still left without landing on the Nintendo Switch console platform.

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light/Temple of Osiris are now coming to Nintendo Switch in 2023. We look forward to sharing more in the new year! — Feral Interactive (@feralgames) December 21, 2022

Today we know that the developers handling the port are having to push this game back. We’re not that surprised because, again, this title was slated for 2022, but we’re already nearing 2023. Feral Interactive is known for bringing games out onto PC, mobile, and Nintendo Switch platforms. These are the folks behind the upcoming port, but recently they tweeted out that both games are coming to the Nintendo Switch platform in 2023.

We’re not sure what might have held the studio up with these ports, as the Nintendo Switch ports were announced in 2021. Regardless, the development team over at Feral Interactive has said they will share more information in the new year. Hopefully, those of you waiting on these ports won’t have to wait too much longer in 2023 before you’re able to get these two titles. With that said, there is another Tomb Raider game in the works. This untitled title from Crystal Dynamics is getting some help from Amazon Games. But fine details about this game have yet to be unveiled. Again, similar to these upcoming ports for the Nintendo Switch, we’re hopeful that more information comes out regarding this untitled Tomb Raider game hits the general public sometime before 2023 officially wraps.

