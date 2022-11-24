15 Best Nintendo Switch Steampunk Games

Steampunk is a fan-favorite genre in every way. That’s why you’ll find plenty of games of it on platforms like the Nintendo Switch.

#15 Vampyr

It’s time to go to a time in London when everything was dreary and dark. Oh, and a vampire is around that can kill the entire city. There’s that too!

In Vampyr, you’ll play Dr. Johnathan Reid. He recently was turned into a vampire and now must decide what he will do with his altered life. His choices will affect a London which is being besieged by a plague with no apparent cure.

You can choose to deny your vampire half and save the city. Or you can embrace the darkness and release the monster within! Of course, your actions affect the game, so choose wisely.

#14 The Room

Wait, what does Tommy Wiseau have to do with Steampunk? Oh, the game known as The Room. Gotcha, just wanted to be sure.

In point of fact, it’s not one game but a whole series based on puzzles, mysteries, and dimensional travel. The first game will start with just you in a room with a mysterious puzzle box. The more you solve the puzzles, the more clues, and messages you find.

But as the games go on, the truth gets more twisted. You’ll find more here going on than you could’ve thought. So you’ll need to be careful the deeper you go, as you might not like what you find.

#13 F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch

If you want an actual Steampunk game from top to bottom, F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch is your title. It takes place in a world where anthropomorphic animals reside. Within Torch City, a great struggle ended with the Machine Legion taking over the place.

Six years later, a rabbit named Layton must don a giant mechanical arm to fight back and free his friend from their tyranny.

The game mixes Steampunk with Metroidvania to give you an expansive place to explore. Plus, there are many challenges you and your giant arm must overcome. You’ll find a lot to enjoy with mystery, plot twists, and a deep combat system.

#12 Jamestown: Legend of the Lost Colony

Now for something completely different. Jamestown: Legend of the Lost Colony may sound like a game based on pre-colonial America, but it’s not. Instead, it’s a “neo-classical” shooter title that takes place in space during the 17th century when Britain is on Mars. Don’t think; just accept.

If you love retro arcade games, you’ll fit right into this game. Pick your weapon, craft, and crew as you barrel through the unique sets of the game. You can play it alone or with three friends. However, if you play co-op, you’ll need to watch out for one another. One of you must survive for the game to continue.

#11 Deponia

Deponia stars Rufus, a man who lives on a junk planet with no hope of escape. That is until a woman named Goal falls from the sky, and now he has a plan to join her in the floating colony of Elysium. Surely nothing can go wrong with that, especially since he will impersonate her finance. Yep, nothing can go wrong there!

The game mixes deep stories, characters, and puzzles to give you a fun experience. The comedy and writing of the game were so top-notch it won a bunch of rewards. The team is even offering the complete story in one edition so you can get the most out of the experience.

#10 Grandia

The original Grandia came out on Sega Saturn in 1997 and was later ported to the PlayStation in 1999. Now, you can get the HD version of the classic RPG title on Steam. The HD version has multiple improvements that you’ll enjoy, including improved graphics, UI, and even upgraded cutscenes!

The title story follows Justin, who, alongside his friends, is attempting to unlock the secrets of an ancient civilization! But, they must do so before an evil force can get to it first! The Steampunk RPG has had a lot of influence on the genre over the years. So if you’ve never played it before, now is your chance.

#9 The Sinking City

H.P. Lovecraft is hailed today as one of the masters of horror. His works have been adapted into many forms of media, including video games. We have two games on this list based on his work, starting with The Sinking City.

In the game, you’re a private investigator who is sent to Oakmont. That wouldn’t be odd on its own, but as the title of the game suggests, the city is halfway submerged. But, of course, that says nothing of the citizens, who an unknown force has seemingly possessed.

Now, you must dive into the truth of the city and figure out what happened here and whether anything can stop it.

#8 Machinarium

Welcome to a world where robots are everywhere! Furthermore, it takes a robot to stop robots. In the game, that would be Josef. He’s a robot who was thrown away but had to come back to town to stop the Black Cap Brotherhood! Unfortunately, they took his girlfriend, and that can’t stand!

The world of Machinarium is full of puzzles for you to complete, mini-games to solve, adventures to go on, etc. Plus, it’s all wrapped up in a unique Steampunk look that differentiates it from many titles on this list. Add to that an excellent musical score, and you’ll easily find yourself invested in this place.

7 Syberia II

Kate Walker is back. But you aren’t paying attention if you think her second journey will be lesser than her first. This time, she’ll partner with Hans Voralberg in order to complete a quest decades in the making. The quest: to find one of the last Syberian Mammoths out there! But not only will they be hard to find but they also lie in a place beyond understanding.

These two will have their wits and guts tested as they face dangers far and above what the first adventure had. So jump into this deep and twisting tale and see how the quest ends!

#6 Call of Cthulhu

All hail our lord and master Cthulhu, but don’t ask him to speak to you. Bad things happen when he does that.

Jokes aside, Call of Cthulhu is a mystery Steampunk game set in a world of darkness and madness. You’ll play a P.I. named Pierce, who is brought on to investigate a set of deaths on an island. But once he arrives, he’ll find it difficult to get out.

The island is full of cults, conspiracy theorists, and supernatural threats. You might fight through it all to keep your sanity and solve the mystery. But can you do both at the same time? That’s a mystery you’ll have to solve yourself.

#5 Dead Cells

When is death just the beginning? When you play a roguelike game such as Dead Cells. In the title, you’ll be on an island teaming with unique locations and deadly monsters. You must travel through the rooms and wield dozens upon dozens of weapons to slay anything in your way.

If you love the brutality of roguelike games, then this is one you must try out. Everything is connected, yet every time you die, it won’t be as it was before.

Choose your weapons and the path you want to go on. Will you play for the difficulty or play to reach the objective? Dive into the expansive game and find out.

#4 Dishonored

Step into a Steampunk world where supernatural assassins are the norm and corruption is everywhere via Dishonored. Within the city of Dunwall, you play as a former bodyguard turned assassin after you were wrongly accused of a crime.

When the city falls into a terrible state, you gain abilities that delve into supernatural territory. With them in hand, you’ll decide your fate as you try to ascertain what happened to the Queen you were sworn to protect and why you were the one made into a scapegoat.

As you explore the Steampunk city, you’ll have plenty of options on how to play. You can be the deadliest killer alive or the silent wisp that travels from spot to spot without being detected. Be who you want to be.

#3 Sunless Sea

Sunless Sea is a terrifying take on the genre, as you’ll play in a sunken world where madness is a few feet away from you. So pick your character and set sail on your vessel to travel the underground world. But be warned, the more you travel, the more you’re likely to find even more terrifying things!

Get away from the monstrous crabs, the mighty maws of the ocean, and even the darkness itself. You must fight to stay alive, and stay sane. But when you die, you can start with a new character and proceed through the world again.

Will you be able to survive this sunken place?

#2 The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

Admittedly, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles aren’t overtly Steampunk. The game is still a lawyer game mixed with a visual novel. However, when you look at the time period, as well as specific characters, you’ll notice the Steampunk feel. That goes especially for the tech that is used to solve cases.

In the game, you’ll play as the ancestor of Phoenix Wright. He gets thrown into the world of politics and the law and must work with his allies to unravel a conspiracy decades in the making. The game has two titles in one, so there are plenty of cases to solve.

#1 SteamWorld Dig Series

The SteamWorld Dig series is very expansive and has plenty of Steampunk joy for you to have. The original game focuses on a mining robot known as Rusty. He finds himself in a town that could use his help. So now, he must dig his way into the ground and find riches for the townspeople to survive on.

But the more he digs, the more he realizes a danger beneath the surface that can ruin everything.

With a Metroidvania feel and randomized underground worlds every time you play, you’ll want to see what you can dig up. Then, head to the other games and see if they trip your trigger as this one will!